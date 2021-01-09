 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Yacht Club receives honors

The Napa Valley Yacht Club has received a four-star rating from the Pacific Inner Coast Yacht Association (PICYA). The ratings are achieved by points earned for excellence at various activities, such as community involvement, newsletters, training, and participating in “Open Day on the Bay,” and other conferences and activities. Only three other area clubs received this honor.

Sally Craig, 2020 Commodore of the Napa Valley Yacht Club, said, “it was a team effort and we are very thrilled to receive this four-star rating.” Craig congratulated Napa’s Maxine Maas and Pat Scarcelli, club delegates to PICYA, for contributing to the effort.

