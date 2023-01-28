Napans Ron and Linda Ruggiero celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Ron Ruggiero and Linda Ruggiero are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Jan. 19, 1973.

Ron has lived in Napa for 68 years. Linda joined Ron in Napa after his time in the military and has lived in Napa for 49 years.

Ron is a property manager at Crown Realty. They both enjoy spending time with their kids and grandkids, traveling and camping in their RV, cruising in their hot rod and attending car shows, as well as spending time with their dog Sammy.

Their family includes children Scott Ruggiero, Sarah Baldock (Matthew), Leah Bushby (Tanner), Ashley Ruggiero and Amanda Proctor (Ryan), 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Ron and Linda are celebrating this milestone with an intimate dinner party with their kids and grandkids.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, January 22, 2023