Napa's Jessica Koen completes the Lutheran Colloquy program

Jessica Koen, a sixth-grade teacher at St. John’s Lutheran School in Napa, recently completed the Lutheran Colloquy program through the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and received her Lutheran Teaching Diploma.

During this 18 month program, Koen studied the history of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and faith application to her life and her classroom.

Koen has been teaching for nine years, the most recent three of them at St. John’s. Before beginning her teaching career, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sacramento State University and teaching credential from Sonoma State University.