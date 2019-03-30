Arteja Smith and Esperanza Padilla, two Napa Valley College Phi Theta Kappa scholars, were presented with All-California Community College Academic Team awards in Sacramento on March 25.
The Community College League of California sponsors the award ceremony in partnership with Phi Theta Kappa to honor community college students selected to the All-California team and recognize their accomplishments.
Additionally, Padilla has been named a 2019 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
Padilla is one of only 50 students selected from across the country for this honor. Padilla is majoring in psychology/social sciences at Napa Valley College and will transfer to UC Berkeley in fall 2019.
She is a first-generation college student and serves as a student board member for the Napa County Hispanic Network. A student advocate, Padilla is president of the Young Democrats Chapter in Napa and recently joined the college’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society board.
Smith, president of Napa Valley College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter, will be graduating from Napa Valley College with an associate’s degree in psychology this spring before transferring to University of California, Davis.
Smith works with students at Silverado Middle School as a classroom leader through the After Class Enrichment program and volunteers at The Meadows retirement home in Napa.
Additionally, Dr. Ronald Kraft, superintendent/president of Napa Valley College, is being honored with the Phi Theta Kappa Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction.