Pueblo Vista students help rescue yellow-rumped warbler

PV_NapaWildLifeRescue2.jpg

Napa Wildlife Rescue staff member Natalie explains to Pueblo Vista students how a yellow-rumped warbler was rehabilitated. The bird was then released in the schoolyard where it was found by the students.

When students at Pueblo Elementary saw a yellow-rumped warbler hit the wall at school one day, they got their teacher to help them rescue the bird. They took the bird, unconscious, down to the school’s office, where the Napa Wildlife Rescue transport team picked her up.

According to Linnaea Furlong, Wildlife Rescue Manager at NWR, by the time the bird made it to the clinic, she was awake but was still a little quiet for a healthy warbler.

“After a couple days in care, she was back to normal and we contacted the teacher so the kids could see the result of their rescue,” said Furlong.

NWR staff member, Natalie returned to tell the students a bit more about the bird and her rehabilitation journey and to release it where it was found.

Learn more about Napa Wildlife Rescue at napawildliferescue.org.

