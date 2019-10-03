Napa County schools participate in International Walk and Roll day

26 schools in Napa County participated in Walk and Roll to School Day on Oct. 2. Parent, student, and school staff volunteers manned welcome tables at school entry points Wednesday morning, encouraging those who walked or rolled (on bike, scooter or skateboard), distributing stickers, pencils, water bottles and safety flyers to participants. Students could also enter a raffle to win a new bike donated by Napa Valley Velo.
1,964 participants have been counted thus far, with 3 schools not yet reporting.
The purpose of Walk and Roll to School Day is to increase awareness about the benefits of using active forms of transportation to get to and from school which include, improved health and academic performance, a reduction of traffic congestion and air pollution near schools, and the social benefits of walking or riding with one's neighbors.
The event was coordinated by Safe Routes to School Napa County, a partnership between the Napa County Office of Education and the Napa Bicycle Coalition.
The following Schools participated in the event:
Alta Heights Elementary
American Canyon High School
Bel Aire Park Elementary
Browns Valley Elementary
Calistoga Elementary School
Calistoga Jr/Sr High School
Camille Creek Community School
Donaldson Way Elementary School
Harvest Middle School
McPherson Elementary School
You have free articles remaining.
Napa High School
Napa Valley Language Academy
Phillips Magnet Elementary School
Pueblo Vista Elementary School
Redwood Middle School
River School
Robert Louis Stevenson Intermediate School
Shearer Elementary School
Silverado Middle School
St. Helena Elementary School
St. Helena High School
Valley Oak High School
Vintage High School
West Park Elementary School
Willow Elementary School