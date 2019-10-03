{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County schools participate in International Walk and Roll day

Students at American Canyon High School welcome participants on International Walk and Roll to School Day.

 Submitted photo

26 schools in Napa County participated in Walk and Roll to School Day on Oct. 2. Parent, student, and school staff volunteers manned welcome tables at school entry points Wednesday morning, encouraging those who walked or rolled (on bike, scooter or skateboard), distributing stickers, pencils, water bottles and safety flyers to participants. Students could also enter a raffle to win a new bike donated by Napa Valley Velo.

1,964 participants have been counted thus far, with 3 schools not yet reporting.

The purpose of Walk and Roll to School Day is to increase awareness about the benefits of using active forms of transportation to get to and from school which include, improved health and academic performance, a reduction of traffic congestion and air pollution near schools, and the social benefits of walking or riding with one's neighbors.

The event was coordinated by Safe Routes to School Napa County, a partnership between the Napa County Office of Education and the Napa Bicycle Coalition.

The following Schools participated in the event:

Alta Heights Elementary

American Canyon High School

Bel Aire Park Elementary

Browns Valley Elementary

Calistoga Elementary School

Calistoga Jr/Sr High School

Camille Creek Community School

Donaldson Way Elementary School

Harvest Middle School

McPherson Elementary School

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Napa High School

Napa Valley Language Academy

Phillips Magnet Elementary School

Pueblo Vista Elementary School

Redwood Middle School

River School

Robert Louis Stevenson Intermediate School

Shearer Elementary School

Silverado Middle School

St. Helena Elementary School

St. Helena High School

Valley Oak High School

Vintage High School

West Park Elementary School

Willow Elementary School

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0