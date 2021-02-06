Rita Struble of Napa turns 99

Rita Struble of Bookdale-Napa had her 99th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 6. Sadly, COVID restrictions preclude a party and visitors.

Rita was born and raised on a farm in Iowa, one of 14 children. She joined the Navy and served during WWII. She met her husband Joe Struble while serving and was a military wife. She raised eight children, was involved in Girl Scouts, taught CCD, was involved with PTA and was a Tupperware Lady. She eventually got a job at the library.

After moving to Vallejo, she went to work at the Napa County Library until her retirement. She did volunteer work at St. Basil’s in Vallejo until COVID forced her to stop, but not retire. She is currently living at Brookdale.

Rita has seven surviving children, 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A party will be held at another time with family from all over.

Happy Birthday Mom! We all love you!