Flag Day

Napa Sea Scouts present colors before retiring a U.S. flag in a ceremonial fire.

 Submitted photo

Napa Elk's Lodge 832 celebrated Flag Day, June 4 with a traditional commemoration. Joining the lodge officers and members were a contingent of Sea Scouts from Napa's Ship #90, the S.S.S Chaser and adult leaders from Scout Troop 832. The event included a parade of historic U.S. flags and a flag retirement ceremony. Past Exalted Ruler Sandra Silveira convened the group through the commemoration.

