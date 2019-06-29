Napa Elk's Lodge 832 celebrated Flag Day, June 4 with a traditional commemoration. Joining the lodge officers and members were a contingent of Sea Scouts from Napa's Ship #90, the S.S.S Chaser and adult leaders from Scout Troop 832. The event included a parade of historic U.S. flags and a flag retirement ceremony. Past Exalted Ruler Sandra Silveira convened the group through the commemoration.
