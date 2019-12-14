Guitars for Vets graduates another guitarist

After 10 weeks of customized one-on-one lessons, Chris Rubio graduated from the Guitars for Vets instructional course and was awarded a new guitar. Instructor, Hilary Marckx and Music Director, Christiane Swartz of Santa Rosa presented Chris with a certificate and guitar. Chris said it was a wonderful experience and gave him focus and enjoyment. Guitars for Vets is a nonprofit organization (501c3) founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2007. This program helps greatly for those veterans suffering from PTSD. If anyone is interested you can contact Christiane Swartz at (509) 998-3254
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.