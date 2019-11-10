For the last 12 years Napa Valley Language Academy has partnered with the Veterans Home of California, Yountville to help students learn about military service, and the sacrifice that members of the armed forces have made. During November, sixth-graders take a field trip to the Veterans Home, where they spend time with the veterans, and hear about their experiences in the military. This year, veterans Chris Rubio, Army Vietnam Veteran; Albert Freitas, Air Force WWII Veteran; and Jeanette Fuqua, Army Operating Enduring Freedom Veteran were on hand to talk to the students about their time serving their country.
