The Veterans Home of California Yountville’s monthly Remembrance Service is Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. It takes place at the California Veterans Home Yountville Memorial Chapel, 130 California Drive, Yountville. 944-4840.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police: Unoccupied vehicle struck by gunshots in Napa
-
Loved ones of drowned Napa teenager fundraise to send his remains to mother
-
Cashier at AmCan Walmart got kickback for allowing thefts totaling $1,100, police say
-
Napa Police: Man arrested with $400 in quarters
-
Napa County threatens to take a wedding rental to court
Print Ads
Other