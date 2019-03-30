The Veterans Home of California Yountville’s monthly Remembrance Service is Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. It takes place at the California Veterans Home Yountville Memorial Chapel, 130 California Drive, Yountville. 944-4840.
