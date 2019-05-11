{{featured_button_text}}
Remembrance Service

C.J. Bertagna plays taps at the gate of the Veterans Home of California cemetery in Yountville, toward the end of the home's annual observance of Memorial day to honor America's war dead.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Veterans Home of California Yountville’s monthly Remembrance Service is Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m.

It takes place at the California Veterans Home Yountville Memorial Chapel, 130 California Drive, Yountville. 944-4840.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags