The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation reacently announced the 2019 scholarship recipients for graduating high school seniors pursuing college study of agriculture.
The scholarship winners for the high school class of 2019 are: Francis Aquilina (Saint Helena High School), Jesus Garcia (Calistoga High School), Tiffany Vannoy (Vintage High School), Alexys Bautista (Saint Helena High School), Ericka Madrigal (Napa High School), Andrea Hernandez (Saint Helena High School), Holly Staid (Saint Helena High School), Sydney Botts (Vintage High School), Tyler Dutra (Saint Helena High School), Mitchell Wilms (Saint Helena High School), Haley Konoval (American Canyon High School), and Gissell Mendez (Vintage High School).
The scholarships are made possible by the family of Aldo Delfino, the late Ag Commissioner of Napa County. The Aldo Delfino Scholarship was established upon the death of Aldo in 1981 for the purpose of awarding scholarships, in his name, to local students planning to attend college and study some form of agriculture. To date, Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship fund has awarded over $140,000 in scholarships.
All students listed above were winners of the Aldo Delfino scholarship. Jesus Garcia, Ericka Madrigal, Mitchell Wilms, Haley Konoval, and Gissell Mendez also received the 2019 Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Ag Land Preservation Fund Scholarships. Additionally, Francis Aquilina and Andrea Hernandez received the 2019 California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA) scholarship, administered by the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation.
As part of the application process, the students were asked, in this 51st anniversary year of the Napa Valley Ag Preserve, to elaborate on their contribution to agriculture and its effect on our local economy, describing their involvement with farming, community issues, the environment, and other related topics.
“This year’s class of candidates gives us great hope for the future of Napa Agriculture,” said Johnnie White, President of the Napa County Farm Bureau. “We look forward to continuing the legacy of Aldo Delfino and staying in touch with these kids as they move into college and enter the workforce.”
"I am extremely proud of this year's winners", said Ryan Klobas, Chief Executive Officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau. "Having sat in the interviews, I can attest that these are truly a great group of students. Napa County should be proud of the upcoming ag talent we have."
Napa County Farm Bureau is a 106-year-old, membership-driven organization serving over 700 local farmers and ranchers in Napa County, individuals involved in production agriculture and non-farm members and businesses that support our goals, activities, and services. The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, was formed in 2017 to expand local agricultural education and community outreach activities.