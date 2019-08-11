Brown-Laskar wedding

Andrew Laskar, finance director for End Citizens United, and Emily Brown, a fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of America and a Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) alum, got married in Portsmouth, N.H. on Saturday, August 3 afternoon with Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) officiating. The two met on Hassan’s 2012 gubernatorial campaign.
Emily Brown, of Wilton, NH, is the daughter of Jared and Jody Brown. She attended Wilton Lyndeborough High School and graduated from Eckerd College in 2008.
Andrew Laskar, of Napa, is the son of Paul and Vinnie Laskar. He is a 2005 graduate of Vintage High School, and 2010 graduate of George Washington University.