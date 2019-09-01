Ford/Levesque wedding

William and Elizabeth Densberger would like to announce the marriage of their daughter Madelyn Ford to Beau Raymond Levesque, son of Janis and Brad Levesque. The couple was married on the evening of July 27, 2019 in the Knights Valley. The wedding was officiated by Coach Rick Croy, followed by a reception overlooking Mount St. Helena. The newlyweds are currently living in Brooklyn, New York where Beau is beginning his second year as a Player Development Coach with the Brooklyn Nets and Madelyn is entering her second year as a Marketing Advisor at Compass Real Estate. The honeymoon is being planned for the Summer of 2020.
