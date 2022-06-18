 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weddings

Napans Michael Lohwasser and Heather Vigil wed

 Gracie Solano

Michael Thomas Lohwasser and Heather Alexandra Vigil were married on May 21, 2022, on a beautiful beach setting in South Lake Tahoe surrounded by a small gathering of family and friends.

Michael is the son of Tom and Donna Lohwasser, and Heather is the daughter of Karla and Dave Gunter. Michael and Heather reside in Napa.

Michael is a National Sales Manager for the Compari Group of Milan Italy and Heather works for Napa Valley Country Club as the Director of Sales and Marketing. The couple enjoys traveling and spending time with family and friends.

