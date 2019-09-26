Newell - Fraser wedding

Scott Newell and Jacquelyn Fraser of Napa, California are happy to announce their upcoming wedding on October 05, 2019. The ceremony will take place at Journey’s End at Pechanga in Temecula.
Newell was raised in Fallbrook, and is the child of Jeannie & Jon Newell of Temecula, and the grandchild of LaMoyne Christy of Temecula and Richard Christy of Escondido. Newell is a 2006 graduate of Fallbrook High School, and a 2017 graduate of the California Maritime Academy. Newell is employed as a Technical Sales Manager for Royce Instruments.
Fraser was raised in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is the child of Ron & Gail Fraser of Nashua, and is the grandchild of Norman and Lillian O’Loughlin (deceased), Norman Fraser of Englewood, Florida (deceased), and Rosemarie Fraser of Englewood, Florida
You have free articles remaining.
Fraser is a 2007 graduate of Nashua High South, and a 2018 of Keene State. Fraser is employed as a Business Development Manager at Bellwyck Pharma Services.
After the ceremony, the couple will honeymoon in Thailand for two weeks. Upon their return they will make their home in Napa.