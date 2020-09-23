Semple-Lau

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joshua Semple and Michaela Lau would like to announce their recent wedding. The ceremony and reception took place on Jan. 4, 2020 in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Joshua was born and raised in Napa, California. He is the son of Curt and Anita Semple; his grandparents are Helmut and Adele Stonawski and Joy and the late Dean Semple. Joshua has a Biological Science degree and a Biblical and Theological Studies minor from Biola University. He is in the process of applying to dental schools.

Michaela was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Newberg, Oregon. She is the daughter of Brad and Pam Lau and the granddaughter of Tom Havey and the late Sandra Havey, and the late Jerry Lau and the late LeAnne Lau. Micheala has a human biology degree and Biblical and Theological Studies minor from Biola University. She is currently in the process of applying to Physician Assistant programs.

Joshua‘s groomsmen were James Semple, Jon Semple, Dustin Messner, Quentin Cardone, Connor Hudak, Rio Barnes, Tristan Ginkel, Derek Wu, JT Yarter, and True Tamplin. Michaela’s bridesmaids were Annalise Lau, Gabrielle Lau, Elise Semple, Lauren Knapp, Sarah Klinsmann, Erin Rowland, Natalie Terryberry, McKenzie Moore, Tiffany Lemke, and Alenka Beralas. The flower girl was Rosalind Westervelt and the ringbearer was Abraham Westervelt.

The couple had their honeymoon in Cancún, Mexico. They will make their home in Napa, California, prior to the beginning of their respective graduate schools.