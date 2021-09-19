Wagner-Thompson wedding

Michelle Wagner of St.Helena and Rick Thompson married at Beaulieu Gardens September 3rd, 2021. The couple had all local vendors and were joined by close family and friends for a celebration of love.
• Envision Napa Valley for all calligraphy and print
• Harvest Inn for Rehearsal Dinner and where guests stayed.
• Engagement ring — AF Jewelers
• Wedding Rings — ERSawyer
• Florals — John James Designs
• Wedding Brunch — Oak Avenue Catering
• Party Favors — Napa Valley Olive Oil Company ( Particilli Family) Olive Oil bottles and Kollar Chocolates