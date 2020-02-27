Worship Notes (copy)

March 1 at 9:30 a.m.: Leader: Shawna Bynum. Soul Practices Our creative souls need nurturing and understanding. How do we remain creatively open? Where does our inspiration come from? How can we embrace our negative selves? What can we say to our internal judges and critics? How can we best share our creativity? At 11 a.m.: “The Most Important Thing About Leadership” Traditional service with Rev. Előd Szabó and Celebrant, Jane Bledsoe. In the last six months, my family encountered a country that is very different to ours. We met new people, new schools, visited museums and churches and we found something to learn every day. While here I have studied effective justice ministries, effective preaching and organizational leadership. How can I use this knowledge back home? How can a leader struggling on his own spiritual journey help his community to grow and to get closer to its goals? These questions can make us better individuals and more responsible members of our communities. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.