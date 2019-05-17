Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
*CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 & 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is "How to Hear the Message of Our Earth ". Spanish Meditation Mondays 7 - 8 p.m. Course in Miracles Tuesdays 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. followed by Power of 8 Healing Circles. .Rev Jay's 8 week class Practical Wisdom from Ancient Roots continues Tuesday May 14 from 6:30-8:45. Courtyard Cleanup volunteers needed for Friday May 17 and Saturday May 18, 8- 10 a.m. Vision Board Workshop rescheduled for June. 1249 Coombs 252-4847
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom Worship services May 10 will be at 6 p.m., followed by Oneg Shabbat in honor of Morgan Riendeau. Saturday, May 11, the Bat Mitzvah of Morgan Riendeau will be celebrated at 10;30 a.m. Sunday, May 12, Religious School will be at 9:30 a.m. The annual Congregational Meeting is Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m. Religious School will be on Wednesday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m.. A few spots are still available to the "FUN"raiser on Saturday, May 15, "An Evening of Music and Laughter". Go to the CBS website for more information. www.cbsnapa.org. Call (707) 253-7305. Visit us at 1455 Elm Street, Napa.
*COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Congregation Beth Shalom-The Center of Jewish Life in the Napa Valley- Friday, May 17th, Worship Services at 6:00 PM will be followed by Oneg Shabbat at 7:00 PM. Saturday, May 17th, a few tickets are still available for "A night of Music and Laughter". Contact Congregation Beth Shalom at 1455 Elm Street, (707) 253-7305, www.cbsnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Please join us Sundays at 8:30 or 10 a.m. for a new series about our relationship with the "Stuff of Life". Money-related issues are among the most stressful that we face in life. The wisdom of Jesus offers a helpful guide. Children's programs available during 10 a.m. service. Check out our website for more information -- CrossWalkNapa.org. This year's theme: Love is Bigger, It is Hopeful — whatever we go through, Love is Bigger.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First Street; www.fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Join us this Sunday, May 12, for Mother's Day at First Presbyterian Church! Rev. Dr. David Stoker's sermon is titled, "So You Want to Know About Love?" with the scripture reference of Exodus 20:12. Visitors Welcome! We offer two worship services every week. 9 a.m. is our Traditional Worship Service with hymns and choir. 10:30 a.m. is our Contemporary Worship Service with praise music. Childcare for newborns to age 4 is available, and Children's Sunday School is during the 10:30 a.m. service. We invite you to stay for coffee fellowship following both services. See you on Sunday! 1333 Third Street, 707-224-8693: www.fpcnapa.org or facebook.com/fpcnapa.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph St. where ALL are welcome. The May sermon series is "Unafraid: Facing Fear with Faith". This Sunday, the Bonner Handbell Choir will play at the 9:30 a.m. worship service and the Fusion Band will play at the 11 a.m. service. Keith Calara will preach on "Holiness and Silliness" at both worship services. Our Sierra Service Project Youth are hosting a fundraiser on May 11 and everyone is welcome to enjoy a God's House Band Concert at 4 p.m. and a Barbecue Dinner at 6 p.m.. A good will offering will be requested at both fundraisers. Please call the church at 253-1411 for more information.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
(See Napa Valley Life Church listing)
*NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Recently returned from teaching at an Easter conference in New Zealand, Abraham Chacko will continue his series on the Bible book of Daniel in the Bible hour on Sunday, May 19. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
*NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
What makes a believer truly a believer? Is it simply what they believe? Jesus before leaving this earth gave each believer a mandate to follow and that mandate requires of us so much more than just believing. Join us this Sunday at 10am as we open God’s Word to Acts 1 and discover The Believer’s Mandate. Child care and Sunday school provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. www.NapaValleyChurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
We welcome all regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, culture, age, etc. All are welcome!
*NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
9:30 am:Leader: Maggie Ingalls Social Justice Conversation: “Becoming Resilient: Community Life for a New Age” In this last session drawn from the 2019 UUA Common Read, Justice On Earth, Peggy Clark and Matthew McHale invite us to think about frontline communities, often communities of color that are directly impacted by issues of environment and race. How can we collaborate with these communities to create the resilience that we will need to deal with our environmental crises? 11:00am: “Spiritual Friendship And Social Justice”: Lessons from the Transcendentalists Traditional service with John Buehrens and Sunday Service Assistant, Cindy Guentert-Baldo. Our guest minister, the Rev. Dr. John Buehrens, served as President of the UUA from 1993 to 2001. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Divinity School, he is the author or co-author of six books on liberal religion, with a seventh, presenting the Transcendentalists as social activists, to be published in January 2020. After 46 years of active ministry in six states, John retired in 2017. He and his wife Gwen live in San Francisco. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; Info: www.nvuu.org; Tel: 707.226.9220
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
We continue our series “Visions of Hope,” finding hope in the visions of John in the Book of Revelation. This week we focus on the vision of the great multitude in white robes in Revelation 7:9-17. We will also honor all mothers on Mother’s Day with a blessing and gift. Worship at 8:30 (traditional with the Sanctuary Choir) and 10:15 (contemporary, communion, children’s church). All are welcome! 3521 Linda Vista Avenue. stjohnslutheran.net
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
*UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, May 19th, 2019 -10 a.m. Service. Unity welcomes, Rev. Joe Sloan, his message is entitled,”Women Of Love And Wisdom.” His theme: May is the month to celebrate mothers and people who have accepted the role of mother. Church history has always honored May as the Month of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Charles Fillmore said that motherhood is, “the brooding, nourishing element of the Divine Mind, or God, in which spiritual ideals are brought to fruition.” Now, as always, is a good time to honor all women love and wisdom. Join us for a wonderful Sunday celebration of living our purpose! Unity’s musical director, Lon Eakes, will be performing our Sunday Service music this week. 11:40 a.m.-No Forum-3rd Sunday Potluck-Food Bank donation-Birthday Celebration-Forum will return next week at it’s usual time. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org (707) 255-6881.
*YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday May 19th, we will have Lloyd Whitford as our guest speaker. He will continue his series on the book of Nehemiah. Come join us at 10:00 am Sunday for our worship service. We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9:00 am in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, donuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth - eight grades and high school students),and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday 8am - 2pm, Wednesday - Thursday 8am - 1pm; 6619 Yount Street, Yountville 707-944-2179.