Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets on Friday nights at 7 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are at 9 and 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay Lang's topic will be Diversity is Natural and Necessary. Spanish Meditation Mondays, 7- 8 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays, 6:30-7 p.m. followed Power of 8 Circles. Sunday, March 3, Finding and Following an Authentic Life Workshop with Gregg Levoy. 1249 Coombs; 252 4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-the Center of Jewish life in the Napa Valley Worship Service on Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. will be led by Rabbi Niles Goldstein. Oneg Shabbat will follow at 7. Join The Soul Sisters book club, Monday, Feb. 11 to review "The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn. On Monday, Feb. 18, enjoy a performance by the Grammy-winning "Klezmatics". Save The Dates: March 16, Neil Diamond Tribute Band performance; May 18, annual Fundraiser, "A Night of Music and Laughter". For reservations and information, contact Congregation Beth Shalom at www.cbsnapa.org; 1455 Elm Street, Napa; 707-253-1109.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
We’ll pull on rain boots and grab our umbrellas to dash to church on Sunday. Located at 1226 Salvador Avenue in north Napa, the vines are already budding out and the grass in between is a vivid spring green. We praise God, who out of love created this beautiful world and everything good in it. Rev. Jesse Larson and Liturgist, Kathleen Montgomery, will take a look at Acts 8:26-40, and we’ll speak an African Creed as we continue celebrating Black History this month. We are all beautiful, and all are welcome to worship and lead at CPC. This week we’re thankful to have Ted Lassagne lead our hymns, and the Covenant Choir will lift us up in song. It’s Birthdays and Anniversaries so splash over to the fellowship hall after church and have some cake. See you at 10:30 a.m. We’ll share our umbrellas with you. cpcnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us to start the new year on Sundays, at 8:30 or 10 a.m. Children's programs at 10 a.m. Praxis began on Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. in Pastor Pete's office. 2590 First Street; www.CrossWalkNapa.org. All are welcome.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience church at First Christian and become part of our family. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders). We are located at 2659 First St. fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Please join us Sunday, visitors are always welcome! Pastor David will be preaching this week and his sermon title is “Surely” with a scripture references of Psalm 23:6. We sing hymns at 9 and we have praise music at 10:30. We have historic stained glass windows from 1874 and a 700-pound brass bell in the tower. Look for our greeters near the front doors to answer any questions. Childcare for newborn to age 4 is available each week. Our weekly Sunday School programs are: The Path Sunday School for kids at 10:30; The Friendship Class at 10; The Adult Bible Study meets at 10:30. We have treats and coffee after both worship times. 1333 Third St., 707.224.8693, fpcnapa.org, facebook.com/fpcnapa, look for us on Givelify.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior high and High school ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
February is widely known as The Love Month, and in keeping with that theme Pastor Marylee Sheffer will preach a series of messages titled "Love Is ..." We would love to have you join us at either the 9:30 Sunday Worship Service with a special music guest, or 11 a.m. worship service featuring all Beatles love music. Music and love will be there and we hope you will be there also!
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Study for all ages, 10:30 a.m. for worship service and a fun, interactive and energetic children’s program for preschool through fifth grade. Nursery provided for all Sunday services. 2303 Trower Ave., Napa. napavalleybaptist.org; 252-2100.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Ed Moore will begin a series on the Bible book Song of Solomon in the 11 a.m. Bible hour on Sunday, Feb. 17. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. A Bible study on the "key of knowledge" is being held at the chapel at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
What is a believer? Is it someone who goes to church? Is it someone who believes in Jesus? Or is it something much more? Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. as we open God’s Word to the book of Matthew and ask the question: Truly Saved? Sunday School and child care provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. www. NapaValleyChurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. Church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, ww.napavalleylutheran.org
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
On Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m., Cindy Guentert will lead a discussion, "Social Justice Conversation: Ethical Implications of Environmental Justice." In our first of three sessions examining the 2019 UUA Common Read, Justice On Earth, we will looking at Sofía Betancourt’s essay titled “Ethical Implications of Environmental Justice.” We will be discussing our personal connections with nature, and how to balance and honor both our 1st principle (with its commitment to human worth and dignity) and our 7th principle (calling for a sense of interdependence with non-human nature). At 11 a.m. the traditional service will be “How Not to be an Ally,” with Tricia Lewis and Sunday Service Assistant, Rainer Hoenicke. Many people of privilege have been called to activism during the last two years. Our voices have power that we can use to help, or to inadvertently harm. As the internet overflows with constantly changing philosophies and buzzwords, it can be tempting to throw up our hands and give up on ever finding the “right” way to participate in the discussion. Today, we’ll examine some of the wrong ways. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. The early service makes use of traditional Lutheran liturgy and hymns, with the singing led by the organ. The 10:15 service is more informal with the singing led by the band. Children’s church is offered during the 10:15 service for preschool through 4th grade.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. service. Unity welcomes Rev. Kathryn Brenson speaking on the topic ”A Time of Strengthening”: New Year’s resolutions have come and for some of us - some of those things we were sure we would accomplish this year have perhaps been either cast aside or not approached with the vigor that we originally intended. This week, we’ll be looking at some ideas to keep the momentum going! Music Director Lon Eakes will be performing our Sunday Service music this week. No Forum this third Sunday of February as we will enjoy our monthly Potluck luncheon. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org, (707) 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly worship service. We will also have our Prayer meeting at 9:00 am in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth - eight grades and high school students),and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours are Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville, 707-944-2179.