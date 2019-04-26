Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is " Metacostal Experiences: Spiritual Lessons from the Upper Room". Spanish Meditation Mondays, 7-8 p.m. Course in Miracles Tuesdays, 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. followed by Power of 8 Healing Circles. A special cross cultural film "Doctrine of Discovery" Friday April 26 at 7 p.m. Soscol Intertribal Council will take part in post discussion. Three-week Interfaith Series begins Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. with an Introduction to Quakerism. . Path of the Sacred Self Workshop with Ardyce West Sunday, May 5 at noon. Rev Jay's 8-week class Practical Wisdom from Ancient Roots begins Tuesday, May 14, from 6:30-8:45. 1249 Coombs; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-The Center of Jewish Life in the Napa Valley. Friday, April 26, Worship Services at 6 p.m. will be followed by a glass of wine and Oneg Shabbat at 7 p.m.. Saturday, April 27, the Bat Mitzvah of Gigi Gerien will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Religious School on Sunday, April 28, is at 9:30 a.m.. BYO Lunch to Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, May 1, at 11:45 a.m. Check the CBS website for additional information: www.cbsnapa.org, (707) 253-7305, 1455 Elm Street, Napa.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
This Eastertide week at CPC, Rev. Jesse B. Larson (Pastor Jesse, as we like to call him) will take a look at the Gospel of John 20: 19-31. We’ll dance into our bright future with the assurance of open doors and restored faith. We’ll sing “Alleluia, Alleluia! Give Thanks” accompanied by Mark Osten on the magnificent organ as we look around at the wonders bestowed upon us in this beautiful place. Liturgist Carol Llewellyn will assist and we’ll share the peace as we usually do, with hugs and greetings of love. Sunday school for preschool and up runs through May 26 and as we finish up our year we remember all the devoted teachers who work with our kids. We are blessed. CPC is a fully-welcoming church where all may worship and lead. Join us for our 10:30 a.m. service and stick around for coffee. We’re at 1226 Salvador Ave. in north Napa surrounded by vineyards and gardens; everything is blooming, reminding us of life left to be lived. (707) 255-9426, www.cpcnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us on Sundays at 8:30 or 10 a.m. Children’s programs at 10 a.m. Praxis at 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. in Pastor Pete’s office. 2590 First Street; www.CrossWalkNapa.org. All are welcome.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First Street www.fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Childcare for newborns to age 4 is available. We invite you to enjoy coffee and refreshments after both services. 1333 Third Street, 707-224-8693; fpcnapa.org, Facebook.com/fpcnapa.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at 625 Randolph St. where ALL are welcome. We would love to worship with you at Napa Methodist Church.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
(See Napa Valley Life Church listing)
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Bill Davis will continue his series on the Gospel of Mark in the 11 a.m. Bible hour on Sunday, April 28. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. A Bible study on the Song of Solomon is being held at the chapel at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
This week we begin a new study on the book of Acts. The study will look at the role of the church in redemptive history… and the role of the believer in redemptive history, as God has called us corporately and individually to continue his work of redemption in the world. Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. as we begin our study with an overview of the book of Acts. Child care and Sunday school provided. 4149 Linda Vista, Napa. www.NapaValleyChurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
We welcome all regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, culture, age, etc. All are welcome!
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At 9:30 a.m. :Leader: Maggie Ingalls (What We Choose: Ethics for UU's #8) Christian liberation theology espouses the idea that all ethics are grounded in the lived experience of the poor, the marginalized, and the disenfranchised. The place of power, privilege, and social position determines our behavioral choices. What life-affirming choices can oppressed people make together that they would not be able to make individually? How can others support their efforts? At 11 a.m.: “Who Are We And What Are We Doing Here?” Traditional service with Rev. Leisa Huyck and Sunday Service Assistant, Jane Bledsoe. In these perilous times, many people believe that a bricks-and-mortar religious community is irrelevant at best. But in fact, liberal religion is vitally important, more so than ever. Why is this? How can Unitarian Universalism save lives and help heal the world? Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
April 28 is Confirmation Sunday at St. John's as eight young people confess their faith in Christ. One combined service this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. a blended communion service with choir and band. The sermon will be the faith statements of the confirmands.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, April 28, at the 10 a.m. Service. Unity welcomes, Rev. Janee Marth, her message is entitled,”Living Your Love.” Her theme: A message centered on our remembering that we truly are the light of the world and we are here to be that light, and to bring our love into everything that we do! God uses us to love the world. Let’s love recklessly!! Join with us for this truly inspirational message! Unity’s guest musician, Ric Morgan, will be performing our Sunday Service music this week. At 11:40 a.m. Forum-After a brief refreshment break, Rev. Janee will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to her message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building.www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org; (707) 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday, April 28, we will have interim pastor Dan Bidwell. Come join us at 10 a.m. Sunday for our worship service. We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth- eighth grades and high school students),and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount Street, Yountville; 707-944-2179.