Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is The Light is Reborn Course in Miracles on Tuesday from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Open Meditation on Wednesday from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Spanish Meditation on Wednesday from 6-7:15 p.m. One service only Sunday Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m.. World Peace Meditation on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4 a.m. Visioning for the New Year Saturday, Jan, 4 at 10 a.m. Into the Light Meditation Retreat starting Saturday, January 23-25. 1249 Coombs; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-The Center of Jewish Life in the Napa Valley. Join a Chanukah Oneg Shabbat for Latkes on Friday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.. Contact Congregation Beth Shalom for information about these and all programs at: 1455 Elm Street, Napa; www.cbsnapa.org, (707) 253-7305.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Join us this week for worship at 10:30 a.m. for the Fourth Sunday of Advent! We promise a warm welcome as we light the candle of love. Liz Groelle is Liturgist and Donna and Shauna Kadel will read as the candle is lit. Rev. Linda S. Powers’ sermon title is “No Room at the Holiday Inn” but we’ll scoot over in our pews for you. It’s definitely the Sunday to gather with us as this is our annual Cantata, which Director, Mark Teeters, has titled “Preparing the Way of the Lord with Song.” Accompanied on grand piano by Mark Osten, the choir will inspire us and bring us joy in perfect harmony. During Time with Young Worshipers, Rev. Linda will share a map of Mary and Joseph’s journey, and the children will build a manger, probably with Beta, Rev. Linda’s therapy dog, lying nearby. She is exactly the color of a camel so Beta fits right in. There will be a candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. and all are welcome! Covenant Presbyterian Church is located at 1226 Salvador Ave. in north Napa. Join us in love to celebrate the arrival of the Lord. (707) 255-9426; www.cpcnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
CrossWalk Community Church services started Sept. 1, with service times at 8:30 and 10 a.m. with children's programs during the 10 a.m. service. New series beginning titled God Can't, featuring Thomas Jay Oord's book. Because God loves everyone and everything, God never controls anyone or anything. Hope to see you. Check out our website, www.CrossWalkNapa.org.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First St. fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to celebrate the Season at First Presbyterian Church! This Sunday, Dec. 29, is the last Sunday in 2019. Pastor David Stoker will be preaching, and his sermon title is: “Something Everyone Needs to Do”, with a Scripture reference of Matthew 18: 21-22. We have two services every Sunday, a traditional service (with hymns) at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service (with praise music) at 10:30 a.m. Nursery care is available during both services, and children are welcome in church. This week, during both services, children are welcome to join us for Hot Cocoa and Cookies! Wear your Christmas Jammies, and bring a friend! We look forward to worshipping with you! For information about fellowship groups and events, please visit our webpage at: www.fpcnapa.org. 1333 Third Street; 707-224-8693.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave.; Napa. 255-4033; GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
We welcome you to join us in worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Dave Buurma presents God’s Word to us each week after the music/worship time. The children are dismissed at this time for Sunday School and Children’s Worship. After the service, we have refreshments and fellowship, and then we start a “Question & Answer” time (in lieu of adult Sunday School), for those who are able to stay and attend. Nursery is provided throughout. www.napavalleychurch.org. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph where ALL are welcome! Sunday at 9:30 a.m. worship the Cathedral Choir will present the Word and Song based on the musical "Brigadoon." The 11 a.m. worship will include the Fusion Band, a message and Communion. We would love to worship with you.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Bill Davis will continue his series on the Gospel of Mark in the 11 a.m. Bible hour on Sunday, Dec. 29. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. Please note: The regular Wednesday evening prayer meeting will not be held on Jan. 1. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us Sunday at 10 a.m. as we study Zachariah chapter 9, and learn about the baby who became King. Sunday School/Childcare provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave. www.napavalleychurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. The church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, www.napavalleylutheran.org.
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At 9:30 a.m.: Leaders: Maggie Ingalls and Cindy Guentert-Baldo: Get Ready for the Women's March! Have you seen the creative signs that people carry on marches such as the Women's March? Wish that you had something to carry that is both unique AND meaningful to you? Join us as we create signs of our own for the 2020 Women's March on Jan. 18 (as well as any other marches or protests that might come up)! Bring materials if you have a preference - we will have some supplies for everyone to use. At 11 a.m.: “The No-Rehearsal Christmas Pageant” Multigenerational service with Rev. Dr. Leisa Huyck, Celebrant Norma Neil, DRE Ginger Fisher, and children and youth of all ages. Come be part of this musical pageant with a new take on an old story. Costumes and props provided. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday evening (Vigil for Sunday); 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:15 (contemporary, communion, children’s church). All are welcome. 3521 Linda Vista. stjohnslutheran.net.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included. Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study that allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Salvationarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, Dec. 29 at the 10 a.m. Service. This Sunday Unity welcomes Rev. Sonya Milton her message is titled, “The Burning Bowl.” Her theme: A Unity tradition is the welcoming of the New Year by prayerfully releasing the past and affirming the infinite possibilities of the present. The Burning Bowl Ceremony provides us an opportunity to use denials and affirmations in a powerful and meaningful way. Please join with us for this special New Year celebration! 11:40 a.m. After a brief refreshment break, Rev. Sonya will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to her message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Welcome Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking is next to the building. 707-255-6881. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eighth grades and high school students), and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville; 707-944-2179.