Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
*CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 & 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is "Heavenly BottleRock: Listen to the Music of the Universe". Spanish Meditation Mondays 7 - 8 p.m. Course in Miracles Tuesdays 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. followed by Power of 8 Healing Circles. Rev Jay's 8 week class Practical Wisdom from Ancient Roots continues Tuesday May 14 from 6:30-8:45. Vision Board Workshop rescheduled for June. Community Picnic Saturday June 15. 1249 Coombs 252-4847
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
*CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Join us for Worship Services on Friday, May 24th. at 6:00 PM, followed by delicious Oneg Shabbat at 7:00 PM. Wednesday, May 29th, Hebrew School will be at 4:30. CBS is located at 1455 Elm Street, Napa, 94559 www.cbsnapa.org (707) 253-7305
*COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
This week at CPC we welcome the Rev. Linda S. Powers to the pulpit. Along with Liturgist, Pat Ripley, she’ll take a look at Psalm 30 from the Old Testament, and the Gospel reading is John 21: 1-19. We’re intrigued by Rev. Linda’s sermon title, “Skinny Dipping for the Lord.” We wonder if perhaps there will be fish. Life is never dull here in this place of comfort where all are welcome to worship and lead. Join us at 10:30 a.m. and stick around for coffee and treats. There are always hugs and handshakes. See you Sunday! www.cpcnapa.org (707) 255-9426
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
*CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Summer Sundays will be held at 10:30 in the Courtyard, starting June 2, 2019. WeeCare and Kids Crossing will be offered during this time. Our new series Becoming Love in a World Full of Setbacks and Difficult People using Bob Goff's book Everybody Always, available starting June 9th. Please join us, all welcome! check out CrossWalkNapa.org for more information.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First Street; www.fccnapa.org.
*FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
We invite you to join us for worship this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church Napa! This week, Pastor David Stoker 's sermon title is:
“The Value of a Good Failure” , with scripture reference: Acts 9: 19-25 . It is also Music Sunday!! Our 9:00 am worship service is traditional, with hymns and choir; our 10:30 am service is our contemporary service with praise music. Childcare for newborns to age 4 is available during both services, and Children's Sunday School is during the 10:30 am worship service. We invite you stay for coffee fellowship following both services. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday! 1333 Third Street Napa; 707-224-8693; www.fpcnapa.org or facebook.com/fpcnapa.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph St. where ALL are welcome. The May sermon series is "Unafraid: Facing Fear with Faith". This Sunday, the Bonner Handbell Choir will play at the 9:30 a.m. worship service and the Fusion Band will play at the 11 a.m. service. Keith Calara will preach on "Holiness and Silliness" at both worship services. Our Sierra Service Project Youth are hosting a fundraiser on May 11 and everyone is welcome to enjoy a God's House Band Concert at 4 p.m. and a Barbecue Dinner at 6 p.m.. A good will offering will be requested at both fundraisers. Please call the church at 253-1411 for more information.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
(See Napa Valley Life Church listing)
*NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
David Vermillion will speak in the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, May 26. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com. Free Bible course What the Bible Teaches available upon request. Call 707-258-8606 or email info@napavalleybiblechapel.com
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
What makes a believer truly a believer? Is it simply what they believe? Jesus before leaving this earth gave each believer a mandate to follow and that mandate requires of us so much more than just believing. Join us this Sunday at 10am as we open God’s Word to Acts 1 and discover The Believer’s Mandate. Child care and Sunday school provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. www.NapaValleyChurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
*NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Just a reminder of this evening's (Tuesday) meeting at NVLC.?? This is the next in a series of Common Ground Housing Academies meant to help us be more conversant with housing issues in Napa and to become better advocates for appropriate affordable housing for all in our community.?? With our rental house next door to the church, and the proposed housing development on our north campus land, it is a good idea for us as congregational members to be aware of these things, and active in helping our community find solutions.?? Cass Walker from the Gasser Foundation will be the guest speaker this evening; she will talk about the underlying issues and bring us up to date on current projects.?? Please join us if you can.?? The meeting is in Luther Hall from 7:00 - 8:30 pm.
*NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
9:30am: Leader: Rev. Christian Schmidt Conversation with our Minister “Ask Me Anything” Bring your questions about NVUU, me, search, theology, or anything else. In the hour or so we have, Rev. Christian will answer as many as he can. 11:00am: “Better Together”Traditional service with Rev. Christian Schmidt and Sunday Service Assistant, Sylvia Jones. As we move to hiring a new, more permanent minister, let's talk about how we best work together. Unitarian Universalism has long believed that our congregations are best when we share leadership. We have different skills, abilities, and energies, and together we can do our best! Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; Info:www.nvuu.org; Tel: 707.226.9220
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
We continue our series “Visions of Hope,” finding hope in the visions of John in the Book of Revelation. This week we focus on the vision of the great multitude in white robes in Revelation 7:9-17. We will also honor all mothers on Mother’s Day with a blessing and gift. Worship at 8:30 (traditional with the Sanctuary Choir) and 10:15 (contemporary, communion, children’s church). All are welcome! 3521 Linda Vista Avenue. stjohnslutheran.net
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
*UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, May 26th, 2019 -10 a.m. Service. Unity welcomes, Congregant speaker John Gallaway, his message is entitled,”The Sidewalk Of Life” His theme: A walk on the tourist filled sidewalks of downtown San Francisco can be a metaphor for traveling one’s spiritual journey. We veer to either side attempting to avoid bumping into people, or metaphorically, the bumps and potholes encountered as we travel our spiritual journey. We seek to savor the richness of life experiences at a harmonious pace to discover what lies ahead to challenge or enrich us..hopefully both! Join with us for a wonderful Sunday celebration of living our purpose! Unity’s musical director, Lon Eakes, will be performing our Sunday Service music this week.11:40 a.m.-Forum-John will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to this weeks messageSunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building.www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org (707) 255-6881.
*YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday May 26th, we will have our weekly worship service 10:00 am. We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9:00 am in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, donuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth - eight grades and high school students),and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday 8am - 2pm, Wednesday - Thursday 8am - 1pm; 6619 Yount Street, Yountville 707-944-2179.