Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets on Friday nights at 7 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services for 9 and 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay Lang's topic is Recognition of Our Shared Humanity. Please return bags for the Napa Food Project. Spanish Meditation Mondays, 7-8 p.m. Course in Miracles Tuesdays, 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays, 6:30-7 p.m. with Circles of 8 following. Spiritual Cinema Night Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. will feature Crash. 1249 Coombs; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-the Center of Jewish life in the Napa Valley Worship Service on Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. will be led by Rabbi Niles Goldstein. Oneg Shabbat will follow at 7. Join The Soul Sisters book club, Monday, Feb. 11 to review "The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn. On Monday, Feb. 18, enjoy a performance by the Grammy-winning "Klezmatics". Save The Dates: March 16, Neil Diamond Tribute Band performance; May 18, annual Fundraiser, "A Night of Music and Laughter". For reservations and information, contact Congregation Beth Shalom at www.cbsnapa.org 1455 Elm Street, Napa; 707-253-1109.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sometimes we long for sameness. We long for harmony in our families, our churches, our communities, our world. February can be a fickle month, weather-wise, with its rain and wind, then warmth and budding blooms, an unexpected frost or even a surprise dusting of snow. It’s as if February is saying, “Don’t get used to anything because it will all change tomorrow.” Covenant Presbyterian is a lot like February. Each week is different in a variety of ways. Yet, there is some sameness, too; comfort in tradition. Sunday we’ll count the stars with God through Psalm 147. It’s Communion and all may participate. Liturgist, Rev. Norma Spurgin, will lead the Call to Worship. After church, Spoken Faith Journeys continue with Rev. Jesse Larson sharing his story. Find us at 1226 Salvador Avenue. You’ll see our “Welcome” banner from the road. (707) 255-9426. cpcnapa.org
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us to start the new year on Sundays, at 8:30 or 10 a.m. Children's programs at 10 a.m. Praxis began on Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. in Pastor Pete's office. 2590 First Street; www.CrossWalkNapa.org. All are welcome.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience church at First Christian and become part of our family. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders). We are located at 2659 First St. fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Please join us Sunday, Pastor David will be preaching this week and his sermon title is “Dining With My Enemies,” the scripture reference is Psalm 23:5. We sing hymns at 9 and we have praise music at our 10:30 "Gathering" service. Visitors are always welcome! Look for our greeters near the front doors to answer any questions. Come and hear us ring our original, historic bell in the belfry before each service. Childcare for newborn to age 4 is available each week. Our weekly Sunday School programs are: The Path Sunday School for kids at 10:30; The Friendship Class at 10; The Adult Bible Study meets at 10:30. We have treats and coffee after both worship times. 1333 Third St., 707-224-8693, fpcnapa.org, facebook.com/fpcnapa, look for us on Givelify.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior high and High school ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
Napa Methodist is a progressive church where ALL people are welcome -- and all perspectives are welcome. too. All February we focus on the intriguing topic of LOVE. Sundays at 9:30 a.m. the sanctuary, worship includes hymns and a choir; at 11 a.m. in the Asbury Room includes coffee, a live band and a very casual atmosphere. 625 Randolph St. in downtown Napa near the Library. (707) 253-1411 or office@napamethodist.org.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Study for all ages, 10:30 a.m. for worship service and a fun, interactive and energetic children’s program for preschool through fifth grade. Nursery provided for all Sunday services. 2303 Trower Ave., Napa. napavalleybaptist.org; 252-2100.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. A Bible study on the "key of knowledge" is being held at the chapel at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
Do all religions lead to God? Are the various religions just different paths to the same destination? Or are the exclusive claims of Christianity true and provable? Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. as we open God’s Word to John 14 & Acts 4 and look at the question: Do All Roads Lead To God? Child care and Sunday school provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. www.NapaValleyChurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 am. includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. Church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166,
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
Our life stories shape our ethical positions and actions. Narrative ethics leads us to share our own stories and to attend to those of other people as we consider ethical and moral choices. How can narrative ethics lead to sound moral decision making? Jesus taught ethics through parables. What limitations and shortcomings might narrative ethics have? Come share the teachable moments you have experienced in your life.
11 a.m.: “Tending the Gardens of Our Souls” Traditional service with Rev. Jay Atkinson and Sunday Service Assistant, Anne Jungerman. “Growing a great soul” is one way to name the process of individual spiritual growth that we seek as participants in a religious community. It is a gradual and organic process, not unlike the care and patience required for gardening. And just as biodiversity is crucial to the health of plant communities, so human and theological diversity leads to healthy souls, to strong and beautiful religious communities, and to healing the soul of our nation and planet. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. The early service makes use of traditional Lutheran liturgy and hymns, with the singing led by the organ. The 10:15 service is more informal with the singing led by the band. Children’s church is offered during the 10:15 service for preschool through 4th grade.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, Feb. 10 at the 10 a.m. service, Unity welcomes Rev. Bob Brach speaking on the topic ”Looking at Our Amazing Power of Love”: With Valentine's day coming in the following week, Rev. Bob will be looking at the concepts of love and at the most powerful and attractive force in the world - God, which is LOVE. Please join with us for this Sunday message of Inspiration! Guest musician, Ric Yamada-Morgan will be performing our Sunday Service music this week. 11:40 a.m. forum. After a brief refreshment break, Rev. Bob will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to his message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org; 707-255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly worship service. We will also have our Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eighth grades and high school students),and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville; 707-944-2179.