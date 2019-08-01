Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Please return bags for Napa Food Bank. Rev Jay Lang's topic is The Gentle Art of Blessing. Spanish Meditation Mondays 7 p.m. Course in Miracles on Tuesday from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Open Meditation on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. followed by Power of 8 Circles. Aug. 9 Spiritual Cinema Night features He Named Me Malala at 7 p.m. Men's Spirit meets Saturday Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. 1249 Coombs; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-The Center of Jewish Life in the Napa Valley. For information about Congregation Beth Shalom and our programs, contact us at 1455 Elm Street, Napa.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Covenant Presbyterian Church is located at 1226 Salvador Avenue in north Napa. Worship is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Communion is the first Sunday of each month. Sunday school resumes on Sept. 8 for preschool-8th grade. CPC is a fully welcoming church where all are invited to worship and serve. Join us for Special Summer Music where we tap the talents of the congregation including The Celtic Strings, vocalists and duets, The Seasoned Four, and the Pickle Creek String Band. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/cpcnapa or visit our website, www.cpcnapa.org. (707) 255-9426.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Summer Sundays will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Courtyard. WeeCare and Kids Crossing will be offered during this time. Our new series Becoming Love in a World Full of Setbacks and Difficult People using Bob Goff's book Everybody Always. Please join us; all welcome! Check out CrossWalkNapa.org for more information.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First St. fccnapa.org
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
We invite you to worship with us at First Presbyterian Church. This Sunday, is Communion Sunday. Our Director of Youth Ministry, Wes Simmonds will be preaching and his sermon title is, " The Beauty of Scripture", with a scripture reference of Psalm 30:1-12. The 9 a.m. service is our traditional service with hymns, and the 10:30 a.m. service is our contemporary service with praise music. Children are welcome, and childcare is available during both services. Children's Sunday School, The PATH, for preschool through 5th grade, is during the 10:30 a.m. service. Adult Bible Study also meets at 10:30 a.m. Following both services, we have coffee, food and fellowship in our Visitor's Center. We look forward to seeing you this Sunday. 1333 Third Street in Napa; 707 224-8693; www.fpcnapa.org.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave.; Napa. 255-4033; GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
We welcome you to join us in worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Dave Buurma presents God’s Word to us each week after the Music/Worship time. The children are dismissed at this time for Sunday School and Children’s Worship. After the service, we have refreshments and fellowship, and then we start a “Question & Answer” time (in lieu of adult Sunday School), for those who are able to stay and attend. Nursery is provided throughout. www.napavalleychurch.org. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.”
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph where ALL are welcome! Sunday at 9:30 a.m. worship the Cathedral Choir will present the Word and Song based on the musical "Brigadoon". The 11 a.m. worship will include the Fusion Band, a message and Communion. We would love to worship with you.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
David Vermillion will continue his series of messages on the Bible book of Philippians in the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 4. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
We welcome you to join us Sunday at 10 a.m. for our time of worship and Biblical study. Our focus is Acts 8 and we will be looking at: A Faith That Does Not Save. We will contrast this with a saving faith … both from Acts 8. Childcare and Sunday school provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. www.NapaValleyChurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. Church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, www.napavalleylutheran.org
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
“Changing the ‘Deep Story’ – Reflecting on UU Principles in Disruptive Times” Traditional service with Rainer Hoenicke and Sunday Service Assistant, Maggie Ingalls. Rainer will help us explore the nexus between the natural and social sciences and what it takes to align UU Principles with the stories we tell ourselves and others to capture our hopes, pride, disappointments, and fears. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
We continue our Summer Worship Series: “You Asked For it.” This is a series of sermon topics suggested by St. John’s worshipers. This week, we look at our relationship with Creation. What does it mean to be a Christian regarding care and respect for Creation? Worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:15 a.m. (contemporary, communion, children’s church). All are welcome. 3521 Linda Vista, stjohnslutheran.net.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa. Salvationarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, Aug. 4 at the 10 a.m. service, Unity welcomes, Rev. Marjorie Brach, her message is titled, ”Making Room For The Good, “How To Let God Help You." Her theme: This week, we find rich reminders in Chapter 7 of the Classic Unity Book, “How To Let God Help You.” Unity’s Co-founder, Myrtle Fillmore, speaks of the power of Denials and Affirmations to release old ideas that no longer serve us, and open the way to experience abundant good, our heart’s deepest desire. Join us for our Divine journey! Unity’s musical director, Lon Eakes will be performing our Sunday Service music this week. At the 11:40 a.m. Forum- Rev. Margie will facilitate a discussion group regarding her Sunday message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eighth grades and high school students), and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville; 707-944-2179.