Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
*CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Easter Services are 9 & 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is " Rising Up to Truth: We are Free" Light breakfast at 8 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt following 2nd service. Other Easter Services include a Metaphysical Communion Thursday April 18, 7 p.m. and Open Labyrinth Walk, Friday April 19 4-7:30 p.m. Spanish Meditation Mondays 7 - 8 p.m. Course in Miracles Tuesdays 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. followed by Power of 8 Healing Circles. A special cross cultural film "Doctrine of Discovery" Friday April 26 at 7 p.m. Soscol Intertribal Council will take part in post discussion. Path of the Sacred Self Workshop with Ardyce West Sunday May 5th 12 p.m. 1249 Coombs 252-4847
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
*CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom will celebrate the annual Community Passover Seder on Saturday, April 20th. Tuesday, April 23rd, The Napa Center for Thought and Culture will present "Frayed Lives: the Global Refugee Crisis" at CBS. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. CBS Hebrew School will be at 4:30 PM on April 24th. The Annual Fundraiser "An Evening of Music and Comedy" will take place on May 18th, a few tickets are still available. Contact Congregation Beth Shalom at 1455 Elm Street, Napa, 94559 www.cbsnapa.org (707) 253-7305
*COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Face east with us this Sunday and watch the sun rise during our 6:30 a.m. Easter service on the garden patio. We’ll sing “Christ is Risen! Shout Hosanna!” The Gospel reading is Luke 24: 1-12 and there will be a time of meditation to reflect and give thanks. Breakfast will be served in the fellowship hall afterward so stay for coffee, fruit, and quiche. Our regular Easter service begins at 10:30 a.m. We’ll delight in the joyful sound of a choral cantata by the Covenant Chancel Choir directed by Mark Teeters with Mark Osten on grand piano. Organist, Ted Lassagne, will play some of our favorite hymns this week, too. Rev. Jesse Larson will lead a meditation and traditional communion, and Liturgist, Peggy Cann, will guide us in prayer. Children remain in church with new projects for Easter over in the Arts in Worship area and after the service there will be an Easter egg hunt on the back lawn! See you Sunday! Bring a friend. (707) 255-9426 cpcnapa.org
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us on Sundays at 8:30 or 10 a.m. Children’s programs at 10 a.m. Praxis at 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. in Pastor Pete’s office. 2590 First Street; www.CrossWalkNapa.org. All are welcome.
*FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
First Christian Church is a family for families of all shapes and sizes. Families celebrate Easter together, so why should it be any different at church? Two family oriented services will engage the whole family as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Optional childcare is provided for ages 2 and under. Stay for a bit after the service for photo booth pics and fun with family and friends. Easter services are at 8:30 & 10 a.m. 2659 First Street, Napa
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to celebrate Holy Week at First Presbyterian Church Napa! Sunday, April 14, at 9 a.m. is our Palm Sunday Service featuring a Jazz Cantata, written by our Music Director, John Partridge. At 10:30 a.m. is our Contemporary Worship Service with praise music. Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. is our Maundy Thursday service and Sunday, April 21 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. is our Traditional Easter Sunday service, with trumpets, soloists and hymns. Childcare for newborns to age 4 is available. We invite you to enjoy coffee and refreshments after both services. 1333 Third Street, 707-224-8693; fpcnapa.org, Facebook.com/fpcnapa.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is at 11 a.m. For Holy Week the principal services are: Palm Sunday, April 14 – 11 a.m. Blessing of Palms, Procession and Mass; Holy Thursday, April 18 – 7:30 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper; Good Friday, April 19 – 2 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Holy Saturday, April 20 – 9 p.m. The Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday, April 21 – 11 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass with Mont La Salle Choir.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at 625 Randolph St. where ALL are welcome. The 9:30 a.m. Palm Sunday worship in our historical sanctuary will include a concert by the Cathedral Choir. There will be no sermon. The 11 a.m. worship service at Fourth and Franklin streets. will be a Tenebrae Service of Candlelight and Darkness. We would love to worship with you at Napa Methodist Church.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
(See Napa Valley Life Church listing)
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
*NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
You are warmly invited to join us for our Good Friday service at 6:30pm, and the theme: “Jesus on the Road to Calvary.” Our Easter service will be at 10am Sunday and our theme will be: “People on the Road to the Tomb.” Child care and Sunday School provided. After the Easter service there will be an Easter Egg hunt for the children. www.napavalleychurch.org. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org
*NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Special services this weekend: Good Friday (April 19) at 1:00 pm; Holy Saturday (April 20) Easter Vigil at 8:00 pm; Easter Sunday worship at 10:00 am, with an Easter Brunch served from 8:30 - 10:00 am (and an Easter Egg Hunt for children around 9:30 am). We welcome all regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, culture, age, etc. All are welcome!
*NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
9:30 a.m. Service: Leaders: Cindy Guentert-Baldo and Maggie Ingalls. “Eating The Earth” Eating ethically and with a care for the environment is a top priority for many of us. It is easy to forget that in many communities, environmentally conscious eating is cost prohibitive, if it is even possible at all. In this essay by Peggy Clarke from Justice on Earth we will be exploring the food chain and how it impacts different communities, from food deserts to those working in the restaurant business. 11 a.m. Service: “Easter Service” Traditional service with Ginger Fisher and Sunday Service Assistant, Anne Jungerman. Join our Director of Religious Education Ginger Fisher and members of our RE Committee in an exploration and celebration of Easter, springtime, childhood, and rebirth! Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; Tel: 707.226.9220
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
You are invited to join us as we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus this Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 14) services (8:30 and 10:15) will begin in the Faith Chapel Courtyard, from which we will process into the sanctuary. Services on Maundy Thursday (April 18) services at 1 and 7 commemorating the Last Supper and Jesus' gift of Holy Communion to His church. Good Friday (April 19) services at (1 and 7), celebrating the cross. The 7 service is a Tenebrae service, a gradual darkening of the church as we commemorate Christ's sacrifice on the cross. Easter Vigil (April 20) service is at 8 p.m., our first celebration of the resurrection. Easter Sunday (April 21) services are at 8:30 and 10:15. Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Cross decorating between the service. Join us for Easter Breakfast as well from 9-10:30 in the Parish Hall.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
*UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Easter Sunday, April 21st, 2019 -10 a.m. Service. Unity welcomes, Rev. David Lyman and his wife Rachel Lyman, their message is “An Easter Communion Service.” Their theme: “Join Unity Spiritual Center in Napa Valley for a heartfelt metaphysical communion service. This moving ritual allows all participants to move into a deeper internal spiritual exploration and move through a deepened resurrection within to open to another level of the Divine. It is both prayer-filled and music-filled. A profound opportunity to slow down and go through our own resurrection! See you then.” Join with us for this inspirational Easter message! Unity’s musical director, Lon Eakes will be performing our Sunday Easter Communion Service music this week. 11:15 a.m.-No Forum-Potluck Sunday- Easter Sunday Potluck Luncheon-Napa Food Bank Donation-Congregational Birthday’s-Forum will return next week at its regular time of 11:40. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa.Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org (707) 255-6881.
*YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday April 21st is Easter Sunday! We will have interim pastor Dan Bidwell this Sunday to help us celebrate that Jesus has risen!! Come join us at 10:00 am Sunday for our worship service. We will also have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9:00 am in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, donuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth - eight grades and high school students),and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday 8am - 2pm, Wednesday - Thursday 8am - 1pm; 6619 Yount Street, Yountville 707-944-2179.