Worship Notes

Sunday, March 8, at 9:30 a.m.: Leader: Rev. Leisa Huyck. Minister’s Discussion: What does it mean to be a people of Wisdom? What are your sources of wisdom? If you could impart a piece of wisdom to a person just becoming an adult, what would that wisdom be? How did you learn it? Has anyone ever shared a piece of wisdom with you that helped guide you through something difficult? What was that? Come bringing your stories of wisdom to share. At 11 a.m: “Our Theological House” Traditional service with Rev. Leisa Huyck, and Celebrant, Maggie Ingalls. Unitarian Universalism is a free faith, in which we can hold our own metaphysical beliefs, converse with each other about them, and change them over time. At the same time, when we arrive here, we don’t arrive at no place, we arrive at someplace. Unitarian Universalism is a particular faith tradition with its own particular theology. What is that theology, and why, in these times, is it vital to know something about it? Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.