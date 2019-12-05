Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is Whom are you Welcoming....or Shutting Out? . Bring bags for Napa Food Project and donations for HUGS and Holiday Gift Giving Tree. Course in Miracles on Tuesday from 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation on Wednesday from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Spanish Meditation on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Men's Spirit Group Saturday on Dec 14 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Piner's Holiday Party Saturday on Dec. 14, from 2-3:30 p.m. Candlelight Service Monday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.. One service only Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10:30. World Peace Meditation Tuesday December 31 at 4 a.m. Visioning for the New Year Saturday, Jan, 4 at 10 a.m. Into the Light Meditation Retreat Saturday, Jan. 23-25. 1249 Coombs; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-The Center of Jewish Life in the Napa Valley-Worship Services on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. will be followed by Oneg Shabbat. On Sunday, Dec. 8, a presentation "The Life of Genesis in the Western Imagination" will be at 4 p.m.. Celebrate Hannukah with CBS at a festive Oneg Shabbat on Dec. 27, at 5:30 p.m.. Check out our website cbsnapa.org, call us at (707) 253-7305, or visit at 1455 Elm Street, Napa.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Come, enjoy the second Sunday of Advent with us at Covenant Presbyterian Church! We’ll light the Candle of Peace and spread peace with a hug or a handshake throughout the congregation. Rev. Linda S. Powers shares the story with Isaiah 11: 1-10, and from the New Testament, Matthew 3:1-12. Her sermon title is “Preparing the Way of the Lord.” We do, we will, rejoice in thanks for this season of giving as we wait for the Christ Child to come. Liturgist, Lee Stanford, will assist this week with the call to worship. Mark Osten will play some of our favorite hymns on organ and accompany the Chancel Choir on grand piano. It is the time to sing boldly and with joy! Christmas Joy offerings begin this week and Peg Cann will share a Moment for Mission. Stick around after church for coffee and treats. 1226 Salvador Ave. (707) 255-9426
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
CrossWalk Community Church services started Sept. 1, with service times at 8:30 and 10 a.m. with children's programs during the 10 a.m. service. New series beginning titled God Can't, featuring Thomas Jay Oord's book. Because God loves everyone and everything, God never controls anyone or anything! Hope to see you. Check out our website, www.CrossWalkNapa.org.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First St. fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to celebrate the Advent Season with us at First Presbyterian Church! This Sunday, Dec. 8, is the Second Sunday in Advent. Pastor David Stoker will be preaching and his sermon title is: " Waiting", with a Scripture reference of Luke 2: 21-35. We have two services each Sunday. A traditional service (with hymns) at 9 a.m., and a contemporary service (with praise music) at 10:30 a.m.. Nursery care is available during both services. The PATH Sunday School for kids, ages preschool through 5th grade, is at 10:30 a.m., and NEXT, a gathering for youth grades 6th through 12, is also at 10:30 a.m.. Youth Group meets on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with dinner included. Check out the church calendar on our website for a list of events at www.fpcnapa.org. Come enjoy some holiday cheer this Sunday during our Advent Event taking place from 9- 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel. We look forward to sharing this holiday season with you! 1333 Third St.; 707-224-8693.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave.; Napa. 255-4033; GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
We welcome you to join us in worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Dave Buurma presents God’s Word to us each week after the music/worship time. The children are dismissed at this time for Sunday School and Children’s Worship. After the service, we have refreshments and fellowship, and then we start a “Question & Answer” time (in lieu of adult Sunday School), for those who are able to stay and attend. Nursery is provided throughout. www.napavalleychurch.org. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph where ALL are welcome! Sunday at 9:30 a.m. worship the Cathedral Choir will present the Word and Song based on the musical "Brigadoon." The 11 a.m. worship will include the Fusion Band, a message and Communion. We would love to worship with you.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Dr. Don Tinder will finish his series on the Bible book of Hebrews in the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 8. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
Christmas is a time of hope and joy. And that hope and joy comes from the promises of God fulfilled at the first Christmas. Jesus was the fulfillment of all of God’s promises. Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. as we open the Bible to Genesis 49 and learn about the promises of God fulfilled at Christmas. Sunday school and child care provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. www.NapaValleyChurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. The church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, www.napavalleylutheran.org.
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At 9:30 a.m.: Leader: Lee Hamilton on Expectations: Hope and expectations are closely coupled for many people and can be difficult to disentangle. The folk wisdom about expectations suggests that it leads to both superior performance and disappointment, perhaps not at the same time. What effects have the expectations about you by others had on your life? In what ways are you open to “whatever comes”? At 11 a.m.: “The Rebirth of Wonder” Traditional service with Rev. Dr. Jeanne Foster and Celebrant, Maggie Ingalls. The San Francisco “beat” poet, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, wrote: “I am waiting for a rebirth of wonder.” Have we as a people lost the ability to experience wonder? Will it be reborn in us if we simply wait long enough? Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. www.nvuu.org; 707-226-.9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday evening (Vigil for Sunday); 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:15 (contemporary, communion, children’s church). All are welcome. 3521 Linda Vista. stjohnslutheran.net.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included. Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study that allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Salvationarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, Dec. 8; 10 a.m. service. This Sunday, Unity welcomes Rev. Robert Brach, his message is titled, “Peace That Passes All Understanding." His theme is about tapping into the peace of Christmas, the second Sunday of advent theme. A great Bible verse to affirm during this season is “May peace be within your walls, and prosperity within your palaces.” Psalm 133 New American Standard Bible (NASB) –Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem. A Song of Ascents, of David. Join us for this special message for the Advent of the Christmas Season! At 11:40 a.m. after a brief refreshment break, Rev. Bob will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to his message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Welcome Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking is next to the building. 707-255-6881. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eighth grades and high school students), and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville; 707-944-2179.