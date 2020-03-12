Worship Notes

At 9:30 a.m.: Leaders: Dale Craig and David Lindsay. Home: We like to think of home as a place of safety and sanctuary, where we are accepted and nurtured, but that is not always the case. Sometimes it is where we feel threatened by others or a place where we must hide our true selves in order to survive. Some people might say they have never felt at home. Do you think of home as the place where you lived in your childhood or a place you are building as an adult? At 11 a.m: “Under Construction: Remodeling Our Theological House” Traditional service with Rev. Leisa Huyck and Celebrant, Rainer Hoenicke. What changes might be necessary to UU theology to make it more relevant to today’s world? How can we be part of the change rather than resist that change? What sources of wisdom can we tap into to help us make this change? Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.