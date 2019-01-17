AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets on Friday nights at 7 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 a.m. and Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. Rev Jay Lang's topic is "Practicing the Dance". The Annual Community Meeting will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 27. Rev Jay will be doing an eight-week Foundations Seminar on Tuesdays, starting Feb. 5, 6:30-9 p.m. Ongoing activities include Spanish Meditation, Mondays, 7- 8 p.m., Course in Miracles Tuesdays, 6:15- 8:15 p.m., Open Meditation Wednesdays, 6:30-7 p.m. 1249 Coombs Street, 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-the Center of Jewish Life in the Napa Valley Worship services on Friday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. will be led by Rabbi Niles Goldstein followed by Oneg Shabbat 7 p.m., honoring the Bnai Mitzvot of Rita Burris and Cadel Newman. Jan. 20 MLK coalition celebration at 6 p.m. ,the film "Paper Tigers "will be shown followed by discussion. Jan 21, MLK day coalition. For information about Congregation Beth Shalom, visit www.cbsnapa.org, or call 253-7305.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
With a new year sometimes comes internal pressure to do better, be better. At Covenant, we get that. We’re here to remind you that when we’re mired in the muck of life, there’s One who comes to us, a God who rains blessings upon us in all times and circumstances. Even when we believe we’ve not been good enough. Take a break from the toil of life and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at 1226 Salvador Avenue in north Napa. The Rev. Jesse Larson will take a look at the Gospel of John 2:1-11 and Liturgist Chuck Youngson, will lead the call to worship. Ted Lassagne on organ will guide us in hymns, including one of our favorites, “God of the Sparrow.” It’s Birthday Sunday so there will probably be cake after church. Stick around.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us to start the new year on Sundays, at 8:30 or 10 a.m. Childrens programs at 10 a.m. Praxis began on Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. in Pastor Pete's office. 2590 First Street, www.CrossWalkNapa.org. All are welcome.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday service at First Christian Church. This Sunday’s theme is joy. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders). Students@First for Middle and High Schoolers is at 6:30 p.m. 2659 First St., fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Please join us this Sunday; visitors are always welcome! Pastor David will be preaching this week and his sermon title is “Safe in the Shepherd's Arms,” with a scripture reference of Psalm 23. We sing hymns at 9 and we have praise music at 10:30. Look for our greeters near the front doors to answer any questions. Childcare for newborn to age 4 is available each week. Our weekly Sunday School programs are: The Path Sunday School for kids at 10:30, The Friendship Class at 10, The Adult Bible Study meets at 10:30. We have treats and coffee after both worship times. Our licensed preschool program and our free supper program run Monday-Friday; please call the office for details. 1333 Third St., 707-224-8693, fpcnapa.org, facebook.com/fpcnapa, look for us on Givelify.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Worship service at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 9 a.m. Children’s service at 9 and 10:40 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior high ministry meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.; high school meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
Napa Methodist is a progressive church where ALL people are welcome and accepted. This Sunday, the scripture reading is John 2:1-11 and Pastor Marylee Sheffer's sermon is, "Eschatological Wine: Red or White?" at 9:30 and 11 services. 625 Randolph St. in downtown Napa. 253-1411.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Study for all ages, 10:30 a.m. for worship service and a fun, interactive and energetic children’s program for preschool through fifth grade. Nursery provided for all Sunday services. 2303 Trower Ave., Napa. napavalleybaptist.org; 252-2100.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Abraham Chacko will speak in the 11 a.m. Bible hour on Jan. 20. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. An in-depth Bible study is being held at the chapel on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
Christianity is based on a belief in the Bible. But is the Bible true and reliable? How do you know? Join us this Sunday at 10 a.m. for a study from 2 Peter 1, and the theme of: Is the Bible believable? Child care and Sunday school provided. 4149 Linda Vista Ave, Napa. www.NapaValleyChurch.org, NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 am. Includes Children’s Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. Church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, napavalleylutheran.org.
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At the 9:30 a.m. service, led by Cindy Guentert the topic will be "Healthcare: Right or Privilege?" Join us for an open discussion asking tough questions about healthcare as it stands in the United States. Let's look at the healthcare system both through a practical lens and an ethical one. The 11 a.m. traditional service will be “What is Wrong with Goals?” with Meg Barnhouse and Sunday Service Assistant, Catherine Joseph. Setting goals is a good thing, right? Writing them down, finding someone to share them with who can hold you accountable, working toward them, achieving them, and then setting new ones. There might be a better approach that can make room for a happier life. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, www.nvuu.org, 226-9220
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:15 a.m. The early service makes use of traditional Lutheran liturgy and hymns, with the singing led by the organ. The 10:15 service is more informal with the singing led by the band. Children’s church is offered during the 10:15 service for preschool through 4th grade.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
At the Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. service, Unity welcomes, Rev. Kathryn Brenson. Her message is titled, ”A New Mountain to Climb." In the bible, mountains represent higher states of consciousness. Beginning a New Year is an opportunity to reflect on how we can increase our awareness of, and experience more of, the Great Good that God is! Join us for this enlightening and empowering Sunday message. Unity’s musical director, Lon Eakes will be performing our Sunday Service music, this week. No Forum this week. On the third Sunday of each month, Unity welcomes attendees to participate in Potluck Sunday at 11:40 a.m. Lunch is shared along with Food Bank donation and congregant birthday celebration. Forum returns next Sunday at its regular time. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road, Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org, 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly service about Praise. We will also have our Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, donuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eight grades and high school students), and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered.