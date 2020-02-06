Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Please return green bags for the Food Bank. Guest speaker Kristen Moore will be joined by guest musician Jesse Powers. Course in Miracles on Tuesday from 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation on Wednesday from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Spanish Meditation on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Spiritual Cinema Night Friday February 7 will feature Harriet at 7 p.m. Napa's annual Black History Month will be celebrated at CrossWalk Church Saturday Feb. 8 from 2-7 p.m. (tickets at https://bpt.me/4476606 ) Center is located at 1249 Coombs, 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom Family and New member Shabbat is this Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Please RSVP. Feb. 10, Religious School. Soul Sisters will review Memento Park by Mark Sardas on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Shorashim for tots is from 10-10:45 a.m. Also Feb. 23, two presentations open to the Napa Community by local experts: Don't slip and break a hip, don't fall and lose it ALL. Yvonne Baginski, Director of Share the Care and Robin Stearn, Occupational Therapist will inform us about preventing falls. Local physician, Dr. Kathleen Healy will look at health care through a single-payer option. March 6, district-wide Scout Shabbat. March 6, Purim Carnival at CBS. For reservations and information, contact Congregation Beth Shalom at 1455 Elm Street, Napa, 94559; (707) 253-7305; www.cbsnapa.org
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
This week at CPC we’ll sing one of our favorite hymns, “All Things Bright and Beautiful” and it certainly describes this time of year as we look through the windows of this sanctuary in this beautiful valley. As God made the birds and their tiny wings, He asks us to see and appreciate, and to be the salt and light of the earth. Liturgist, Liz Groelle, assists the Rev. Linda S. Powers with the Old Testament reading: Isaiah 58:1-12 and leads the Call to Worship. In the Gospel of Matthew 5:13-16 we’re reminded to let our light shine. Rev. Powers’ sermon title is “Flavor My World” and she’ll serve up the words with gusto. Join us at 10:30 a.m., wherever you are in your journey of faith. All are welcome to worship and lead at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave. See you Sunday! (707) 255-9426; www.cpcnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa, CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
What's ahead for CrossWalk Community Church in 2020 ... join us for services at 8:30 or 10 a.m. every Sunday. Our hope is to focus our vision this coming year around love. What does the love of God call us to do, call us to be? To help answer such questions, kids and adults will spend a good chunk of the year getting reacquainted with the ancestors of our faith. If you'd love to learn about those who shaped the path we're walking on, we'd love to have you join us. Children's programs available during the 10 service. Also available is Praxis on Wednesdays at noon and Wednesday evenings for Experiencing the Heart of Christianity.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders). We are located at 2659 First St. fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to worship with us this Sunday, Feb. 9 at First Presbyterian Church! Dr. David Stoker will continue his Sermon Series titled: “The Last Words of Jesus”. This week, Dr. Stoker’s Sermon will focus on: “Woman, Behold Your Son…" with a Scripture reference of John 19: 26-27. We have two services each Sunday. A 9 a.m. traditional service (with hymns) and a 10:30 a.m. contemporary service (with praise music). Nursery care is available during both services, and children are always welcome in worship. The PATH Sunday School for Kids, ages preschool through 5th grade, is at 10:30 a.m. and NEXT, a gathering for youth grades 6 through 12, is also at 10:30 a.m. Join us following both services for fellowship, coffee and something sweet in the visitor center (at the back of the sanctuary). Check out the online calendar for upcoming events here: https://fpcnapa.org/calendar-of-events/. We look forward to seeing you soon! 1333 Third Street; 707-224-8693; www.fpcnapa.org.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave.; Napa. 255-4033; GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
We welcome you to join us in worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Dave Buurma presents God’s Word to us each week after the music/worship time. The children are dismissed at this time for Sunday School and Children’s Worship. After the service, we have refreshments and fellowship, and then we start a “Question & Answer” time (in lieu of adult Sunday School), for those who are able to stay and attend. Nursery is provided throughout. www.napavalleychurch.org. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph where ALL are welcome. Sunday at 9:30 a.m. worship the Cathedral Choir will present the Word and Song based on the musical "Brigadoon." The 11 a.m. worship will include the Fusion Band, a message and Communion. We would love to worship with you.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
Bill Davis will continue his series on the Gospel of Mark in the 11 a.m. We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
We welcome you to our 10 a.m. service with the series of “The Transforming Power of the Gospel.” This Sunday’s theme is “Standing Before the Judge,” studying Acts 24. The Apostle Paul stands before Felix, the judge... and the judge believes Paul, but does not want to rock the boat and vote in his favor. The Jews will be upset. This is so much like us today... we want to believe in Jesus Christ, but we don’t want to rock the boat in our society and take a stand for Him, because people around us may not like it. Sunday School/Childcare provided. Open forum discussion immediately afterwards. www.napavalleychurch.org. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. The church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, www.napavalleylutheran.org.
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At 9:30 a.m.: Leader: Rev. Leisa Huyck Minister’s Discussion: “What the World Needs Now” On this Sunday before Valentine's Day, we will think about love in all its many forms. Romantic love; family love; love between humans and animals; love for one's place; love for people and beings we have never even met. Come tell your stories of love and hear stories from others. At 11 a.m.:“What the World Needs Now” Traditional service with Rev. Leisa Huyck, and Celebrant, Maggie Ingalls. How is love and its attending delights a source of resilience in human life? On this Sunday before Valentine's Day, let us speak frankly of love, and honor its place in our lives and our world. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220. We welcome you to join us at 10 a.m. for our study In the book of Acts. We will be focusing on Chapter 25 where Paul appeals to Caesar for his defense. Childcare provided, Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Open Forum discussion after the service. www.napavalleychurch.org. 707-337-4328.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday evening (Vigil for Sunday); 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:15 a.m. (contemporary, communion, children’s church). All are welcome. 3521 Linda Vista. stjohnslutheran.net.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Please join us for a celebration of new ministry for the Rev. Robin Denney, rector. St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Napa, 1917 Third Street, Napa. The Rt. Rev. Megan M. Traquair, Bishop of Northern California, presiding. Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included. Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study that allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Salvationarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday Services --Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Unity welcomes Rev. Robert Brach, his message this week is titled, ““The Christ Spirit.” His theme: Having rebirthed our awareness of “the Christ” within us during the Christmas season, we will look deeper at what this “Christ Spirit” is, using the material from Chapter 13 of Unity Co-Founder Myrtle Fillmor’s book, “How To Let God Help You.” Join us for another wonderful Sunday morning experience celebrating this truth! Unity musical director, Lon Eakes, will be performing our Sunday Services, music this week. Forumat 11:40 a.m., following a brief refreshment break Rev. Brach will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to his message. Our Sunday Services and Informational Forum are held at the historic Welcome Grange Hall, 3275 Hagen Road (2 miles east of Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking is next to the building. 707-255-6881. Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eighth grades and high school students), and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville; 707-944-2179.