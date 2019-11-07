Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 a.m. with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is Connecting in Gratitude. Course in Miracles on Tuesdays from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Open Meditation on Wednesday from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Spanish Meditation on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Spiritual Cinema Night Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. will feature "Healing", a true story about inmates helping injured eagles. Sound Healing Workshop with Patricia Everitt, Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Men's Spirit Group Saturday Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. 1249 Coombs; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-the Center of Jewish life in the Napa County-Shabbat Worship Services at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 will be followed by Oneg Shabbat. On Nov. 13, Rabbi Niles Goldstein will present "Journey of Belief, exploring the Jewish Denominations" at 7:15 p.m. For reservations, go to the CBS website www.cbsnapa.com. For additional information, call (707) 253-7305, or visit 1455 Elm Street, Napa.
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Begin a new week with us at CPC as God brings newness to our lives. Everyone is welcome to worship and lead. We’re in a bucolic setting surrounded by vineyards and gardens and as our service starts each week we look upon this place with gratitude. Located at 1226 Salvador Avenue in north Napa, the Rev. Linda S. Powers begins at 10:30 a.m. with the opening prayer, and Liturgist, Carla Yost, will assist. Scripture is Psalm 145: 1-5; 17-21, and the Hebrew reading is from Job 19: 23-27a. This week is all about hope. Rev. Linda’s sermon title is “Hope—When We Know God Is On Our Side.” Mark Osten will lead us in hopeful hymns on the grand piano, and the Chancel Choir, led by Director, Mark Teeters, will raise the rafters in praise with their beautiful voices. After church, stick around for coffee and meet some new friends. See you Sunday. (707) 255-9426; www.cpcnapa.org
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
CrossWalk Community Church services started Sept. 1, with service times at 8:30 and 10 a.m. with children's programs during the 10 a.m. service. New series beginning titled God Can't, featuring Thomas Jay Oord's book. Because God loves everyone and everything, God never controls anyone or anything! Hope to see you. Check out our website, www.CrossWalkNapa.org.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First St. fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Join us for worship this Sunday, Nov. 10, at First Presbyterian Church! Pastor David Stoker will be preaching, and his sermon title is: "Failures Need Not Be Fatal”, with a Scripture reference of Matthew 1: 40-43. We have two services each Sunday. A traditional service (with hymns) at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service (with praise music) at 10:30 a.m.. Nursery care is available during both services. The PATH Sunday School for ages preschool through 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m. and NEXT, a gathering for youth grades 6th through 12, is also at 10:30 a.m. Youth Group meets weekly on Tuesday nights this month, with dinner included. We look forward to seeing you soon. 1333 Third Street; 707-224-8693; www.fpcnapa.org.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave.; Napa. 255-4033; GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all at the chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Mass is celebrated every Sunday at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
We welcome you to join us in worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Dave Buurma presents God’s Word to us each week after the music/worship time. The children are dismissed at this time for Sunday School and Children’s Worship. After the service, we have refreshments and fellowship, and then we start a “Question & Answer” time (in lieu of adult Sunday School), for those who are able to stay and attend. Nursery is provided throughout. www.napavalleychurch.org. Napa Valley Community Church is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph where ALL are welcome! Sunday at 9:30 a.m. worship the Cathedral Choir will present the Word and Song based on the musical "Brigadoon." The 11 a.m. worship will include the Fusion Band, a message and Communion. We would love to worship with you.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
We welcome you to join us at 10 a..m on Sunday. Many people strive to live their lives so as to make a difference in the world in which we live. Few of us ever envision that we could ever “turn the world upside down.” But in Acts 17 we read that that was exactly what the disciples were accused of. If you want to truly make a difference in the world you live in, join us Sunday morning for the theme: "Turning the World Upside Down.” Child care and Sunday school provided. 4149 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. www.napavalleychurch.org. NVCC is a ministry of the Christian Reformed Church.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. includes Children's Time. Fellowship time follows. All are welcome. The church is located at Jefferson and Elm. 226-8166, ww.napavalleylutheran.org
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At 9:30 a.m: Leader: Dale Craig. Communal Worship Practices. Not only do UUs have different reasons for worshiping, we have different understandings of what worship is. Our faith tradition has often touted the importance of the individual, but there is spiritual value in gathering with others in communal celebration. Being among other people — truly being with them — can be a profound experience. At 11 a.m.: “To the Summit” Traditional service with David Usher and Celebrant, Vicki Wolf. Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday evening (Vigil for Sunday); 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
We continue our Summer Worship Series: “You Asked For it.” This is a series of sermon topics suggested by St. John’s worshipers. Worship at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:15 (contemporary, communion, children’s church). All are welcome! 3521 Linda Vista. stjohnslutheran.net.
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included. Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Salvationarmy.org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, Nov. 10, the 10 a.m. service. This Sunday Unity welcomes, Rev. Robert Brach, his message is titled, "Veterans Day-Connecting With Our Centurion, Consciousness.” His theme: Remembering those who serve and served in the Armed Forces and awakening and using that consciousness in us that is like a “watchman” –A spiritually developed person who sees within and without, and with the word of command challenges anything negative. Join us for another wonderful Sunday morning celebration of the Truth in our lives! Unity’s musical director, Lon Eakes will be performing our Sunday Service music this week. At 11:40 a.m.-Forum-Following a brief refreshment break, Rev. Bob will facilitate a question and answer discussion group regarding his message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building.www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org; (707) 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth-eighth grades and high school students), and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours, Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville; 707-944-2179.