Worship Notes

9:30am: Leaders: Maggie Ingalls and Cindy Guentert-Baldo. UU The Vote: A discussion of the UUA’s campaign to get out the vote in 2020. The 2020 national elections are perhaps more important than any other in living memory. Applying electoral strategies to our justice organizing is a key priority at this time and we do so with an orientation of building movement to build power so that we can win for all people. 2020 is a benchmark, not an endpoint, in our long-term work toward justice. We can’t and need not do this alone, but we can do our part. 11:00am: “Breaking the Heart to Open It” Traditional service with Rev. Leisa Huyck, and Celebrant, Jeff Leles. Dr. Cornel West has written that “Justice is what love looks like in public." Can we (especially white folks) be resilient enough to do the work necessary to bring about true justice? What would it look like to make love real, in public? Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; Info:www.nvuu.org; Tel: 707.226.9220