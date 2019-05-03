Worship Notes

AMERICAN CANYON COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship at 10 a.m. Programs for children and youth during worship service. 2 Andrew Road, American Canyon.
ARBOR ALLIANCE
Join us Sundays at 5 p.m. Why 5 p.m. worship? It is a good time for busy people and young families. Kids’ church and nursery available. 721 Trancas St., Napa. thearborchurch.org; 530-304-4704.
BEIT ABBA
Messianic Jewish ministry of The Father’s House is held the first and third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. Child care provided for ages infant to 7 years old. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org/beitabba.
CALVARY CHAPEL NAPA
Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Spanish Church begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday school and childcare are available at both services. Our midweek service is at 6:30 on Wednesday nights. There is childcare and children’s activities at this service. Middle school and high school study meets as well on Wednesday nights at 6:30 in the Youth Room. 3305 Linda Vista Ave., Napa; 252-2909. Check out our website at calvarynapa.org.
CARMELITE MONASTERY
Mass times: Sunday, 9 a.m.; Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. Confession Days for English and Spanish: Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon; 3-5 p.m.; 8-9 p.m. First Saturdays: Confessions at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. 944-2454. oakvillecarmelites.org.
CENTER FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING
Services are 9 and 10:30 with Teen Group at 10 and Youth Program at 10:30. Rev Jay's topic is "Springing into Action for the Environment". Path of the Sacred Self Workshop with Ardyce West this Sunday after services at noon. Spanish Meditation Mondays, 7-8 p.m. Course in Miracles on Tuesdays from 6:15- 8:15 p.m. Open Meditation Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. followed by Power of 8 Healing Circles. Three-week Interfaith Series continues Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. with a Shasta Abbey Buddhism presentation. Spiritual Cinema Night Friday, May 10, features "Barbara Marx Hubbard Tribute: Co-Creative Evolution". Rev Jay's 8 week class Practical Wisdom from Ancient Roots begins Tuesday, May 14, from 6:30-8:45. 1249 Coombs St.; 252-4847.
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE CHURCH
Sunday service and Sunday school for youths up to age 20 at 10 a.m. The Wednesday evening service is at 7:30. Child care provided at all services. New hours for the Reading Room, located in our church building, open to the public weekdays except Wednesdays, 1-4 p.m. All current Christian Science literature, including the writings of Mary Baker Eddy and the renowned Christian Science Monitor, are available to all to read or purchase. 2210 Second St., Napa; 255-5255; christiansciencenapa.com.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, NAPA — SECOND WARD
Sacrament meeting is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by Sunday School at 11:15 and Priesthood and Relief Society at 12:10 p.m. Young men’s and young women’s programs are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Corner of Trower Avenue and Dry Creek Road, Napa. 224-6496.
CONGREGATION BETH SHALOM
Congregation Beth Shalom-The Center of Jewish Life in the Napa Valley-Shabbat Worship Services, Friday, May 3, at 6 p.m. followed by Oneg Shabbat at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at 9:30. Religious School at 10 a.m.. Join Roy Barush and learn to make Chocolate Babka. At 10 a.m., Shorashim for tots. May 6 at 7 p.m., Women's Wisdom Circle. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 1455 Elm Street, Napa,; 707-253-7305. www.cbsnapa.org
COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Rev. Jesse Larson examines the Gospel of Luke 24: 13-35 this week assisted by Liturgist, Doreen Wilkinson. The text reminds us that when the lonely become our friends, when a stranger is welcomed, when hope is stronger than despair, we will find Jesus walking beside us. Our doors open wide every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and all are welcome to worship and lead. The Covenant Choir is back, accompanied by Mark Osten, and we’ll sing one of our favorite hymns this week, “Here I Am, Lord.” You’ll find us tucked among the vineyards in north Napa at 1226 Salvador Avenue. Join us for a Cinco de Mayo feast in the fellowship hall after church. We’ll enjoy good food, friendship, and conversation while celebrating our neighbors. See you Sunday! (707) 255-9426, www.cpcnapa.org.
CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH
Weekly worship service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Services and attire are casual with a blend of fellowship, music and teaching. Child care and children’s church offered during service. 1050 Hagen Road, Napa. CreeksideChurchNapa.org; 255-7266.
CROSSWALK COMMUNITY CHURCH
Please join us Sundays at 8:30 or 10 a.m. for a new series about our relationship with the "Stuff of Life". Money-related issues are among the most stressful that we face in life. The wisdom of Jesus offers a helpful guide. Children's programs available during 10 a.m. service. Check out our website for more information -- CrossWalkNapa.org. This year's theme: Love is Bigger, It is Hopeful — whatever we go through, Love is Bigger.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We welcome you to come and experience a Sunday morning at First Christian Church. Be inspired and encouraged by a message from the Bible that you can apply to your daily life. Our Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Our Kids Ministry has a great time planned for your kids (babies through 5th graders) We are located at 2659 First Street; www.fccnapa.org.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
You are invited to worship with us at First Presbyterian Church - Napa! Sunday, May 5, is Communion Sunday. All are welcome. Our Traditional Service with hymns and choir is at 9 a.m. and our Contemporary Worship Service with Praise Music is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare for newborns to age 4 is available, and The Path (Children's Sunday Schools) is during the 10:30 a.m. service. We invite you to stay and enjoy coffee and refreshments following both services. 1333 Third Street, 707-224-8693; www.fpcnapa.org or Facebook.com/fpcnapa.
GRACE CHURCH OF NAPA VALLEY
Grace Church of Napa Valley: Worship service at 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes at 8:45 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. Nursery and preschool care available. Junior High and High School ministry meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. 255-4033, GraceNapa.org.
HIGHLANDS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
If you’re a regular church attendee, never been or maybe it’s just been awhile, we invite you to come join us this Sunday and start the adventure with us at 10:30 a.m. Spanish speaking service on Sunday evenings at 6:30. Alcoholics Anonymous group meets weekly on Monday and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. 970 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga.
HILLSIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
We meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 100 Anderson Road, Napa. 255-3036. hccnapa.com.
HOLY FAMILY PARISH
Holy Mass is celebrated at 9 a.m. on Sundays and in the traditional Tridentine Latin (Extraordinary) form of the Roman Rite, according to the 1962 Missal, at noon. Before Low Masses, there is a recitation of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 11:30 a.m. Confession is available after every Low Mass. Holy Family Parish is a Catholic mission-parish of St. Joan of Arc in Yountville. 1241 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. 944-2461.
HOLY GROUND CHRISTIAN CENTER
Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m., and Bible study is Wednesday at 7 p.m. 3860 Broadway, Suite 111, American Canyon. 373-2015.
LIVING VINE CHURCH
We meet every Sunday morning at 10. 3305 Linda Vista Avenue, Napa. 226-5551.
MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT VETERANS HOME OF CALIFORNIA, YOUNTVILLE
Sunday worship service 10:15 a.m. Coffee fellowship one hour before service. Bible study on Wednesday at 1 p.m., Fellowship Room, with refreshments served; prayer meetings Thursday at 1 p.m. The memorial chapel is on the Veterans Home at Yountville campus on California Drive, across from the administration building. 944-4840. The public is welcome.
MONT LA SALLE CHAPEL
Roman Catholic liturgical services are open to all in this chapel of the De La Salle Christian Brothers at 4401 Redwood Road, Napa. Sunday Mass is at 11 a.m.
NAPA COMMUNITY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
Please join us on Saturday at 10 a.m. for Sabbath School and Connection Classes. Stay for the worship service at 11:15 a.m. Our Community Services is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 2110 Seminary St., 252-8552, Napacomm.com, 1105 G St., Napa; 252-2444.
NAPA METHODIST CHURCH
You are invited to worship each Sunday at the Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph St. where ALL are welcome. The May sermon series is "Unafraid: Facing Fear with Faith". This Sunday, the Bonner Handbell Choir will play at the 9:30 am worship service and the Fusion Band will play at the 11am service. Keith Calara will preach on "Holiness and Silliness" at both worship services. Our Sierra Service Project Youth are hosting a fundraiser on May 11 and everyone is welcome to enjoy a God's House Band Concert at 4pm and a Bar-B- Que Dinner at 6pm. A good will offering will be requested at both fundraisers. Please call the church at 253-1411 for more information.
NAPA FRIENDS MEETING (QUAKERS)
Sunday worship at 10 a.m. Silent meeting in the custom of Friends. Meet at the VOICES Youth Center, 780 Lincoln Ave., Napa. Enter at parking lot on left side of building, using door at end of wheelchair ramp. Quaker signs will be posted on Sunday mornings. We welcome visiting friends or those who are new to Quaker practice. Children’s program available with advance notice. nvquaker@gmail.com; 253-1505.
NAPA VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH
(See Napa Valley Life Church listing)
NAPA VALLEY BIBLE CHAPEL
We start Sunday services by remembering the Lord’s death, burial and resurrection during a time of worship and thanksgiving at 9:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship and coffee time starting at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., we enjoy a time of Bible teaching, and a class is available for children and youth during this service. A Bible study on the Song of Solomon is being held at the chapel at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., we meet for a brief Bible study and a time of prayer. 1559 Second St., Napa. napavalleybiblechapel.com.
NAPA VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH
We welcome you to join us Sunday at 10 a.m. for our morning service! We also welcome Brad Jameson to lead us in the message entitled “Loving Others: Eternal Grace Revealed in Love,” using the text from 1st John 4:7-12. We will celebrate the Lord’s Supper. Sunday School for children and childcare also provided. Open forum discussion immediately after refreshments after the service. Napa Valley Community Church is a Ministry of the Christian Reformed Church. www.napavalleychurch.org.
NAPA VALLEY LIFE CHURCH
Napa Valley Baptist Church is now Napa Valley Life Church. Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 2303 Trower Ave. for exciting worship, relevant message and a safe and fun children’s program. A well-staffed and trained nursery is provided. Tony Valenti is Senior Pastor. nvlife.org.
NAPA VALLEY LUTHERAN
We welcome all regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, culture, age, etc. All are welcome!
NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS
At 9 a.m.: Leaders: Shawna Bynum & Margaret Kelso (What Moves Us: UU Theology #9) An Organic Faith for Our Time William Schultz considers Unitarian Universalist worship services to be places where one learns how to seek, perceive, and touch the Spirit. These practices translate into a willingness to think and act in global and nondualistic ways. What in our religious history and our congregational life shapes and forms our moral values and informs the way we act in the world? Schultz uses word like “holy,” “grace” and “spirit”. 11 a.m: “Lessons from a Tuscan Grasshopper” Traditional service with Jeanne Foster and Sunday Service Assistant, Jeff Leles. When we use the word “diversity,” we usually think of the differences among human beings. But the interdependent web, we UUs vow to support, embraces all being, including non-human beings. The little creatures of the world have a lot to teach we big ones if, in the tradition of Henry David Thoreau and Anne Dillard, we will take the time to “simply see.” Infant care, child care, and religious education provided. 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa; www.nvuu.org; 707-226-9220.
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE
Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by worship service at 11. Sunday evening service the first Sunday of every month. Bible study on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. 2625 First St., Napa. 255-1062; NewLifeNapa.com.
ST. APOLLINARIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
All masses are in English. Visitors are welcome. Sunday Mass times: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m., Saturday Evening (Vigil for Sunday) 4:30 p.m. Daily mass times: Monday-Friday: 7 and 8:45 a.m.; Saturday: 8:45 a.m. Confession: Saturdays: 3:30-4:15 p.m., Monday-Friday: 6:30-6:50 a.m., Monday-Saturday: 8:15-8:35 a.m. 3700 Lassen St., Napa.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
St. John the Baptist Church holds daily masses in English at 7:30 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. Weekend masses are Saturday at 5 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday 8 a.m. (Spanish), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish), and 5 p.m. (English). Wednesday evening mass at 7 (Spanish). Corner of Caymus and Yajome streets in downtown Napa.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
We start a new series on May 5, “Visions of Hope,” finding hope in the visions of John in the Book of Revelation. This week we focus on the vision of the Lamb on the Throne in Revelation 5:1-14. Worship at 8:30 (traditional, Communion, Hand Bells) and 10:15 (contemporary, children’s church). All are welcome! (3521 Linda Vista, stjohnslutheran.net)
ST. MARY’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Worship on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. or Sundays at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. (organ and choir). Children’s Chapel (Sunday school) is at 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Nursery care is provided during the 10 a.m. service. Coffee hour follows the worship services on Sunday. 1917 Third St., Napa. 255-0991; StMarysNapa.org.
ST. STEPHEN’S ANGLICAN EPISCOPAL CHURCH
Sunday at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., sing using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Refreshments and social time after the 10:30 service. 1250 Oakville Grade, Oakville. 944-8915; ststephensoakville.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHURCH
Mass times are Saturday at 4 p.m. (English), Sunday at 8 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish). Daily mass is at 9 a.m., except on the first Friday, which is at noon and in English. 2725 Elm St., Napa. 255-2949; stthomasaquinasnapa.com.
SALVATION ARMY
Worship meetings every Sunday at 9 a.m. – breakfast included! Everyone is welcome and we always include solid Bible teaching. Need something less churchy? Try our 10:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation time: A Bible study which allows anyone to bring their questions about life, spirituality, and Jesus to the table. Join us for one or both each week. Children’s meetings are available too. The Salvation Army, 590 Franklin Street, Napa. 707-226-8150; Napa.Salvationarmy.Org.
THE FATHER’S HOUSE
Service times are Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Child care and “Kid’s Church” are available (ages infant through sixth grade). Youth ministry “Encounter” meets every Wednesday night at 7. Celebrate Recovery meets on Monday nights at 6:30. 2557 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa. tfh.org.
UNITY SPIRITUAL CENTER IN NAPA VALLEY
Sunday, May 5 at the 10 a.m. service, Unity welcomes, Rev. Marjorie Brach, her message is titled,”How To Let God Help You: Chapter 1-The Purpose of Living.” Her theme: This week, we are beginning a new series based on the Unity Classic Book, How to Let God Help You. This compilation of treasured teachings and writings of Unity’s Co-founder Myrtle Fillmore, is full of inspiring and practical ideas for how to live the Truth as we know it. Join us for a wonderful Sunday celebration of living our purpose, of fully expressing the God wisdom that lives within us! Unity’s musical director, Lon Eakes, will be performing our Sunday Service music this week. 11:40 a.m.-Forum-After a brief refreshment break, Rev. Marjorie will facilitate a discussion group pertaining to her message. Sunday Service and Forum are held at the historic Grange Hall, 3275 Hagan Road (1 mile east of the Silverado Trail), Napa. Parking next to the building. www.Facebook.com/USCNV, www.UnitySpiritualCenterNapa.org 255-6881.
YOUNTVILLE COMMUNITY CHURCH
This Sunday, May 5, we will have Senior Chaplain of Napa County Lee Shaw as our guest speaker. Come join us at 10 a.m. Sunday for our worship service. We have our weekly Prayer meeting at 9 a.m. in the conference center. The main church building is under repairs and we are meeting in our Sunday School classrooms on the North side of the church. Come join us for coffee, doughnuts, and learn about our Savior, Jesus Christ. Sunday School is for all ages. We have an Adult Bible class, Youth Group (fifth - eighth grades and high school students),and Children's classes "Jesus and Me", (Birth-Kindergarten) and first through fifth grades are offered. Church office hours at Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6619 Yount St., Yountville; 707-944-2179.