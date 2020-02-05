We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.
To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.
As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!
How do I get access on my smartphone or tablet? Click here to download our free apps, designed specifically to work fast on your mobile device. When prompted, accept notifications for an easy way to stay informed throughout the day. Or, visit our website on any device for a mobile view. To experience faster, unlimited access with fewer interruptions on every device, make sure to log in with your email and password.
Where can I see information about my membership?
Visit our Members Center from our website by clicking the “Manage my account” link in the three-lined hamburger menu in the upper left-hand side of https://napavalleyregister.com. There you can manage details like your subscriber services email address, sign up for e-renewal, make a one-time payment or request a temporary stop.
Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.
