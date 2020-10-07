49ers: Garoppolo taking some reps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice on a limited basis for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the fact Garoppolo is able to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle in a Week 2 win against the New York Jets is an encouraging sign that he will be able to play Sunday against Miami.

“The fact he’s coming out today and going a little more reps, it has,” Shanahan said when asked whether his outlook on Garoppolo’s status has improved. “I haven’t seen him yet. He did a good job at walkthrough. We’ll see how he goes."

If Garoppolo isn’t ready to play for the 49ers (2-2) against the Dolphins (1-3), Shanahan isn’t ready to reveal which backup will start in his place.

Nick Mullens played well during the first game Garoppolo missed, throwing for 343 yards and a touchdown in a 36-9 win over the Giants. But Mullens struggled last week in a loss to Philadelphia, committing three turnovers in the game.

C.J. Beathard replaced him late in the 25-20 loss and went 14 for 19 for 138 yards, leading a TD drive and getting San Francisco in position for a desperation pass into the end zone on the final play.