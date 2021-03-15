Commentary: A's Dream Team members won nine World Series

I’m forming a 12-man pitching staff, five starters and seven relievers. For the latter, I want at least one lefthander in the bullpen. For position players, I am taking what I believe is the best of the best regardless of the era. I’m not picking a designated hitter because the bench has enough quality depth to choose one on a given day. For the bench players, it’s the best of the rest with versatility being heavily considered. Merit achievements such as Hall of Fame, All-Star appearances and Gold Gloves are considered but not guaranteed.

General impactfulness on the franchise is also considered.

Generational reminders

If I believe you were the best at your position in the pre-integration era, you are on the team. If you played on a World Series champion, there is no guarantee of landing on this roster. If you played during a bad season, that does not deter you from being on this roster. Off-the-field baggage is not a deterrent to landing on this team, nor is any Steroid Era affiliation. This is baseball, not the Boy Scouts.

Starting rotation

Robert “Lefty” Grove, Vida Blue, Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Eddie Plank, Charles “Chief” Bender