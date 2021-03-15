Commentary: A's Dream Team members won nine World Series

Every sport evolves with each passing generation, from the size and athleticism of players to game strategy.
Baseball’s evolution, however, is both historic and unique given the pre-integration and Deadball eras. For the former, full segregation took place from 1887-1947. Full integration, which was a gradual process, came in 1959. The Deadball Era was a period in the early 20th century when baseball was characterized by low scoring and an emphasis on pitching.
There was the Steroid Era, which has no definite start time but is generally assumed to have run from the late 1980s until the late 2000s. This era was defined by shattered home run records leading to exorbitant salaries.
The Oakland Athletics have existed since 1901. They were the Philadelphia A’s from 1901-1954 and called Kansas City home from 1955-1967 before moving West to Oakland in 1968. As one of the American League’s charter franchises, the A’s have won nine World Series titles, five in Philadelphia (1910, 1911, 1913, 1929, 1930) and four in Oakland (1972, 1973, 1974, 1989). The franchise has also won 15 pennants and 17 American League West titles.
Today, I form an A’s Dream Team that is all-encompassing between the Philadelphia, Kansas City and Oakland eras in 26-man roster format. For openers, four years as an Athletic are required to make this roster. No exceptions. With the free agency era, I’m not going to cheapen this roster with one- to three-year rentals.
I’m forming a 12-man pitching staff, five starters and seven relievers. For the latter, I want at least one lefthander in the bullpen. For position players, I am taking what I believe is the best of the best regardless of the era. I’m not picking a designated hitter because the bench has enough quality depth to choose one on a given day. For the bench players, it’s the best of the rest with versatility being heavily considered. Merit achievements such as Hall of Fame, All-Star appearances and Gold Gloves are considered but not guaranteed.
General impactfulness on the franchise is also considered.
Generational reminders
If I believe you were the best at your position in the pre-integration era, you are on the team. If you played on a World Series champion, there is no guarantee of landing on this roster. If you played during a bad season, that does not deter you from being on this roster. Off-the-field baggage is not a deterrent to landing on this team, nor is any Steroid Era affiliation. This is baseball, not the Boy Scouts.
Starting rotation
Robert “Lefty” Grove, Vida Blue, Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Eddie Plank, Charles “Chief” Bender
Hunter’s Hall of Fame career overlapped the Kansas City and Oakland eras. He was also a central figure in the franchise winning three World Series in the 1970s. Bender spent 12 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Athletics and won 193 games, the most by a right-hander in franchise history.
Plank spent 14 years of his Hall of Fame career with the A’s and remains the franchise’s leader in wins (284). He also holds the Major League record for complete games (410) and shutouts (69).
Grove spent eight seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the A’s and was one of eight players to win multiple pitching Triple Crowns, leading the league in wins, strikeouts and ERA. Blue was both the Cy Young award winner and American League MVP in 1971. The hard-throwing left-hander was a key part of the 1970s dynasty and one of five pitchers to be an All-Star in both the American and National leagues.
Bullpen
Closer: Dennis Eckersley. Rollie Fingers, Huston Street, John Wyatt, Justin Duchscherer, Sean Doolittle, Rick Honeycutt
Eckersley was a solid starter before being traded to the A’s in 1987. But when he made the transition to closer, he became a Hall of Famer. Eckersley is one of three relief pitchers to win both the Cy Young and MVP awards in a single season, which was 1992. On the way to a Hall of Fame career, Fingers was instrumental in the A’s winning three World Series in the 1970s and redefined the value of a relief pitcher known as the closer in today’s game. Street spent four seasons with the A’s. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2005 and recorded 94 saves, which ranks fourth among relievers in franchise history.
Wyatt pitched seven years with the franchise — five in the Kansas City era, during which time he recorded 75 of his 103 career saves. Duchscherer was a starter in his final two seasons with the A’s but his first six came as a reliever, during which time he fashioned a 3.13 ERA and two All Star appearances. Doolittle, now a Washington National, was a versatile relief pitcher during his five seasons with the A’s and earned All-Star recognition in 2014. Honeycutt spent seven seasons with the A’s, most as Eckersley’s setup man — including three consecutive postseason appearances from 1988-1990, during which time he gave up no runs in the postseason.
Infield
Catcher: Mickey Cochrane. First base: Jimmy Foxx. Second base: Eddie Collins. Shortstop: Bert Campaneris. Third base: Sal Bando
Cochrane, Foxx and Collins had Hall of Fame careers that helped lead the A’s to five World Series titles in the Philadelphia era. They tend to get forgotten because they played in the pre-integration era, but one cannot deny their careers. Cochrane’s .320 career batting average is still a major league record for a catcher. Foxx is one of 10 players in major league history to win a Triple Crown and was the second in major league history to reach 500 career home runs. Collins became the first player in American League history to steal 80 bases in a single season. He also remains the only player in major league history to steal six bases in a game twice.
The careers of Campaneris and Bando overlap the Kansas City and Oakland eras. Both were vital to the 1970s World Series titles. Campaneris remains the franchise’s all-time leader in career hits.
Bando was never voted league MVP but was a candidate on multiple occasions in helping the A’s win three World Series championships in the 1970s.
Outfield
Left field: Rickey Henderson. Center field: Dwayne Murphy. Right field: Reggie Jackson
The choice of Henderson in left field is about as easy as it gets. On the way to a Hall of Fame career, he spent 14 of his 25 seasons with the A’s and became the game’s all-time leading base stealer for his career and in a single season in 1981. Given that the game has become more power-oriented, those records are not likely to be broken anytime soon. When the A’s reacquired him in 1989, Henderson helped lead them to a World Series championship.
Though some people know Jackson for his time as a New York Yankee, his legacy was crafted as a member of the Oakland A’s in the 1970s. He helped them deliver three World Series titles on the way to a Hall of Fame career. His 269 career home runs in an Oakland uniform remain third in franchise history.
Murphy is the least heralded of this threesome, but he brought a tremendous combination of power and speed. His biggest Hallmark was defense: Murphy was a six-time gold glove Award winner, tied for most in franchise history.
Bench
Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco, Jason Giambi, Terry Steinbach, Frank Baker, Al Simmons
McGwire, Canseco and Steinbach were vital cogs on the 1989 World Series title team that also won three consecutive pennants. McGwire and Canseco’s legacy took a hit because of their association with PEDs, but that’s not a deterrent to making this team. They were known as the Bash Brothers. McGwire’s 363 home runs in Oakland uniform remain the most in franchise history.
Canseco hit 254 home runs in an A’s uniform and became the first player in major league history to have a 40-40 season, 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases. Steinbach gets overlooked mainly because he was overshadowed by the many stars the A’s had in the late 1980s and early 1990s but he was no less valuable. No catcher in franchise history has more All-Star bids than Steinbach.
Giambi’s association with PEDs hurt his perception. But before leaving for the New York Yankees, he was on his way to becoming the best first baseman in franchise history. Giambi’s seven seasons in Oakland were remarkable, including a 2000 American League MVP award. Baker, on the way to a Hall of Fame career, helped the A’s win three World Series titles in the 1910s. His .321 career batting average remains the highest in franchise history for a third baseman. Simmons helped the Philadelphia version of the A’s win multiple World Series titles on the way to a Hall of Fame career. Simmons remains the A’s all-time leader in career batting average, RBIs, total bases and extra-base hits.
Manager
Connie Mack
Mack’s winning percentage (.486, 3,741-3,948) may look underwhelming, but longevity alone gets him the top spot as he piloted two separate dynasties in the Philadelphia era. The franchise won three World Series titles in four years from 1910-1913 and back-to-back in 1929-1930. Mack’s 3,741 career wins are not likely to get threatened any time soon. Mack managed the A’s for 50 seasons and was also part-owner within his Hall of Fame career.
Team
1974
With nine World Series championships there is no shortage of teams from which to choose, but this one gets the nod. Early in 1974, owner Charlie Finley nearly tried to sell the team for an asking price of $15 million. In the regular season, the A’s won their fourth consecutive American League West Division championships with a 90-72 record.
In the postseason, the A’s defeated Baltimore three games to one and then the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 in the World Series. Fingers was the World Series MVP and Hunter was the American League Cy Young Award winner. Joe Rudi, Campaneris, Jackson, Bando, Fingers and Hunter made the All-Star team.
