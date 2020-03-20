Horse Racing: Louisiana Derby still on Saturday despite COVID-19 pandemic

Horse racing is quickly learning it is not totally immune to the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on other sports, and now it's grappling with the risks of continuing operations.

The Louisiana Derby for now is still set for Saturday, the world's richest day of races is scheduled to go on in late March in Dubai, and several tracks across the United States and worldwide remain open. But a worker in New York testing positive for coronavirus and shuttering another racetrack and jockeys growing reluctant to ride has put racing on edge.

“I think we’re living on borrowed time," said trainer Tom Amoss, who put himself into self-quarantine after interacting with coronavirus positive New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton at a track last weekend. “We’re one jockey away from getting a positive test or getting sick to close our track down."

Following the lead of tracks in Japan and Hong Kong, many in the U.S. decided to close to the general public but keep running with only essential personnel. The Kentucky Derby was postponed until the fall with the other Triple Crown races expected to follow, but with no NCAA Tournament and few, if any, other events going on, horse racing for at least a little while has been the only live sport to watch and gamble on.