Napa High Girls Tennis: Dolcini takes helm in the post-Bunker era

While Ward is in the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Dolcini was similarly honored by her high school in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

“I’m in the Midpark High School Athletic Hall of Fame for tennis, basketball and softball and, as far as I know, still hold school records for best overall singles record (25-1) and most consecutive wins (24),” noted Dolcini, a 1984 Midpark graduate. “Unfortunately, with that honor came the particular misfortune of having my mid-1980s feathered hairstyle etched in a commemorative plaque currently hanging in one of the school’s corridors and presumably there to stay long after I’m gone.

“While I consistently qualified for district and sectional meets at first singles and earned all-county mentions in all three sports, I never got as far as a state final in any of them,” she said. “Tennis was a big part of my childhood and I played in a variety of regional USTA youth tournaments and participated in many summer camps throughout my teens. I started when I was about 10 years old — thanks to my father, who played infield for Kent State University baseball and took up tennis in his 30s. He’s 83 now, still plays several times a week and calls me regularly to boast about beating guys half his age.