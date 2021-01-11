Napa High Girls Tennis: Dolcini takes helm in the post-Bunker era

Marie Dolcini is taking over the Napa High girls tennis program under the watchful eyes of Athletic Director Darci Ward, who was an outstanding doubles player for the school, and Principal Monica Ready, who coached the girls from 2004 to 2009.
Dolcini wrote in an email interview it’s “an honor” to coach under bosses who know the sport, adding “I look forward to seeing them at matches and encourage them to join us for drills when we practice – I can promise they’ll get a workout!”
She follows Tracy Bunker, a Napa High teacher who moved to Maine after four competitive years as both girls and boys tennis head coach.
But the most anxiety probably comes from not knowing if or when her first season as a tennis coach will begin, thanks to a COVID-19 pandemic now in its 10th month.
“Once I heard that Coach Bunker was moving out of state last summer, I followed up with Darci to express interest in the opportunity since I consider tennis to be my primary sport. She encouraged me to apply and I was officially hired in September,” Dolcini explained. “Ultimately, I want to serve in a coaching position that will most benefit student athletes at Napa High, so taking the helm as head tennis coach feels like the most obvious way for me to do just that.
“And while I accepted the position knowing that there would be COVID-induced obstacles this year, I also knew that if any sports return, tennis would most likely be among them since it’s played outdoors and can more easily integrate safety precautions.”
While Ward is in the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Dolcini was similarly honored by her high school in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
“I’m in the Midpark High School Athletic Hall of Fame for tennis, basketball and softball and, as far as I know, still hold school records for best overall singles record (25-1) and most consecutive wins (24),” noted Dolcini, a 1984 Midpark graduate. “Unfortunately, with that honor came the particular misfortune of having my mid-1980s feathered hairstyle etched in a commemorative plaque currently hanging in one of the school’s corridors and presumably there to stay long after I’m gone.
“While I consistently qualified for district and sectional meets at first singles and earned all-county mentions in all three sports, I never got as far as a state final in any of them,” she said. “Tennis was a big part of my childhood and I played in a variety of regional USTA youth tournaments and participated in many summer camps throughout my teens. I started when I was about 10 years old — thanks to my father, who played infield for Kent State University baseball and took up tennis in his 30s. He’s 83 now, still plays several times a week and calls me regularly to boast about beating guys half his age.
“I love the pace and quick decision-making of basketball and soccer and the uniquely euphoric rush they can elicit in team members when played well, but tennis is one of those rare sports you can play and enjoy benefits from your entire life. And lately, smacking the fuzz off the ball has been especially cathartic. I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my knowledge and love of the game, am excited to embark on a completely new chapter in my coaching career and look forward to a safe start to the season.”
Dolcini also played third base and left field on several traveling softball teams during summer breaks that took her to the state of Washington, Idaho, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida.
“I’ll never forget the adrenalin rush of being 13 years old and one out away from qualifying for a trip to nationals in Orlando,” she recalled.
Dolcini played four more years of interscholastic tennis at Mount Holyoke College, a NCAA Division III school not far from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in western Massachusetts. She also played one season of softball there.
“I love the Midwest but was excited to experience life in another part of the country. At MHC, I played tennis in both singles and doubles,” she said. “While I can’t recall any particularly stellar seasons or stats, it was a great way to balance academic pressures and make lifelong friends.”
After college, Dolcini moved to the Bay Area and played soccer for many years in adult coed and women’s leagues in San Francisco and Santa Clara.
“I was a decent forward and midfielder largely because I applied my court sense as a point guard to the pitch,” she said. “I love soccer and wish it had been available as a team sport when I was growing up in Ohio.”
Since getting married, moving to Napa and having a daughter and son, she said she’s followed in the footsteps of her father — who still lives in the Cleveland area— by taking up coaching as one of her primary volunteer activities.
From January 2014 September 2019, she coached girls and boys basketball for Napa Parks and Recreation Department and Blue Oak Middle School and several of her son’s Napa United soccer teams.
“A highlight of those years would include coaching my daughter’s Napa Rec team at Oracle Arena before a Warriors game as part of a pre-game Jr. NBA showcase – and being featured on the Jumbotron!” Dolcini said. “I tore my ACL in 2019 when I was practicing with my son’s U-16 soccer squad. As much as it pains me to admit, it might be time to hang up the cleats.”
She made her high school coaching debut last winter with the Napa High girls freshman basketball team.
“We only won one game, against Credo, but we went into overtime when we played Vintage at the end of the season and the girls reacted to that loss like a victory because it was, in effect,” she recalled. “They really came a long way from where we started. Most of them had very little prior experience playing basketball, so my goal was to introduce and reinforce fundamentals while having fun and instilling a love of the game.
“A majority of players indicated that they wanted to try out for JV this year despite our losing record, so I still consider the season a success despite our record.”
She’s used the shutdown of sports to recover from the ACL replacement surgery she had in June so she can be back on the court for conditioning this month and be ready to coach tennis for the firs time.
“I’ve definitely had time to review coaching websites and a surfeit of tennis magazines my father sends from Ohio after he’s done reading them,” she said. “There are so many great resources online that I plan to share with players. I also look forward to incorporating video reviews and strategy sessions and starting a team reading list and lending library.
“Some other ideas I have include inviting guest speakers and local teaching pros to our practices. Tennis isn’t just form and footwork — it’s arguably more attitude than aptitude. My goal is to help players improve their game both mentally and physically.”
Though she’s extremely competitive, Dolcini doesn’t want her players to focus on wins and losses.
“Winning is just icing, and as such shouldn’t be the primary focus of a healthy diet,” she said. “Losing presents opportunities for learning if you are willing to see them as such — wisdom that certainly extends to other facets of life, like electoral politics!
“Getting more kids to experience the many benefits of organized sports so that they continue to participate and stay active throughout their lives is paramount. If I have any philosophy about athletics, it’s that good sportsmanship should be the foundation. When it is, all the positive attributes ascribed to sports come that more readily.”
She couldn’t think of any coaches from her past whose style and techniques she has emulated.
“But I’m especially encouraged by all the women taking leadership roles in the NFL, MLB and NBA. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait for more men to be ejected in order for other women to take the helm,” she said, referring to San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon taking over when head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game on Dec. 30.
“My coaching approach is based on accumulated observations about what ultimately supports positive long-term player development and good sportsmanship. We all remember the sideline screamers, water bottle-throwers and chair-kickers, but those approaches rarely lead to positive long-term results. I try to emulate leaders who practice an even-keeled and collaborative leadership style to get the best from their players.”
Napa High needs coaches for badminton, boys tennis
The positions of badminton coach and boys tennis coach are currently being offered at Napa High School. Candidates should be experienced in the sports, have some coaching experience, and enjoy working with student-athletes at the high school level.
Applicants will be required to pass First Aid/CPR, NFHS courses, get background checks, and provide documents required by Napa Valley Unified School District Human Resources.
Those interested should contact Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org.
