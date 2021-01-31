NBA: Butler scores 30, Heat hold off Kings 105-104

“They made a big-time play at the end," Kings coach Luke Walton said of the Heat.

Adebayo had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which got 15 points from Tyler Herro and 14 from Duncan Robinson. Kelly Olynyk scored 11 for the Heat, who were still without Goran Dragic and used their 14th lineup in 19 games this season.

Marvin Bagley scored 17 for Sacramento, which was playing its third game in four nights and saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Barnes scored 11 for the Kings.

Butler scored 20 points by halftime, 14 of them coming in the second quarter. The Heat trailed most of the first half, briefly held the lead late and went into intermission down 59-57 after Tyrese Haliburton beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer.

Miami outscored the Kings by nine in the third, taking an 84-77 lead into the final period and led nearly the entire fourth — until Hield's late 3, but Butler ensured Miami's slide would finally end.

“We've just got to go out there and do our job," Butler said. “It starts now."

The Kings visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

TIP-INS