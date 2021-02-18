NBA: Curry and his supporting cast rally Warriors past Heat in OT

“Once it got close and it became a possession game. That’s when Curry came alive,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Draymond Green was a late scratch by the Warriors because of right ankle soreness they didn’t know about until just before tipoff given the team didn’t hold a morning shootaround. Mychal Mulder made his fourth career start in Green’s place and first of the season.

IGGY’S BACK

Andre Iguodala received a nice welcome back when he checked into the game for the first time in the final two minutes of the opening quarter. He then scored 10 points against his old team.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did a little bit of everything in six seasons for the Warriors from 2013-19.

“That’s why Andre will always be one of my favorites just his selflessness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win a game,” Kerr said.

TIP-INS

Heat: Butler has grabbed eight or more rebounds in nine straight games. ... The Heat dropped to 4-10 on the road with their third straight loss away from home. ... The Heat swept last season’s series with the Warriors and had their three-game winning streak in the series snapped.