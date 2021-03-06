NHL: Pacioretty's OT goal gives Golden Knights 5-4 win vs Sharks

SAN JOSE — Max Pacioretty scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights recovered after allowing a bizarre tying goal late in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Friday night.

Pacioretty converted off a pass from Alex Pietrangelo to beat Devan Dubnyk 1:25 into overtime for his third OT goal of the season to end a wild game that gave Vegas a five-game winning streak.

“You have to have the mindset that you're going to attack on the 3 on 3,” Pacioretty said. “If you don't take many chances, you won't create much and end up in your own end.”

The Sharks had tied the game with 1:07 left in regulation came after Brent Burns’ clear attempt bounced toward goalie Oscar Dansk as Kevin Labanc came rushing toward him. Dansk tried to knock the puck away, but didn’t make clean contact and it hit off Labanc’s stick and went into the open net to tie the game.

“We told him not to worry about it,” Pietrangelo said. “Stuff happens. Breakdowns happen. It's how you pick him up. ... I love to see guys like that get rewarded.”