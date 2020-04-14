Shift from sporting goods to medical gear keeps Rhode Island company open

And G-Form was about to follow suit.

“We were going to have to shut it down — so 40 employees, all good friends, some family. And we didn’t want to do that,” he said. “So we’ve brainstormed to see if we could come up with an idea.”

Giovanucci knew there was a shortage in personal protective equipment for hospital staff; he considered masks, but the company had no sewing equipment or expertise. Hand sanitizer needed an alcohol source, so Giovanucci will leave that to the likes of Jack Daniels and other distilleries that have turned their production to ethanol.

“Face shields seemed like something we could do,” he said. “The two biggest challenges were finding the raw materials, and creating the process to manufacture it. It’s a daily adventure in both.”

After coming up with a design, G-Form went in search of suppliers for the clear shield plastic and foam and elastic for the band.

And then, occasionally, finding a new supplier when the first source dried up.

“Materials that were supposed to be there yesterday are gone, and it’s because things are becoming scarce,” Giovanucci said. “It’s like a crapshoot every day.”