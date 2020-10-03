WNBA Finals: Aces hope for winning hand in Game 2 of WNBA Finals

“We couldn’t score and our frustration of not scoring carried over to our defense and that was our undoing,” he said. “We can’t get frustrated. We have to keep playing our solid defense. Clawed our way back into the game, but then ran out of gas."

It was also the first finals for many of the Aces players, including Wilson and Jackie Young.

“The first one is definitely a big one, a little bit of nerves and jitters going into it,” Young said. “It's like playing in a national championship for the first time.”

Las Vegas will need to not only hit shots, but find a way to slow Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. Stewart had a career-high 37 points — one short of the WNBA Finals record. Loyd added 28.

“Stewie’s going to take what the defense gives her. The biggest thing is to make them contested shots," Wilson said. "That’s going to be tough of course. if you give open looks to a great player you get what you got last night.”

Seattle will try and do more of what it did in Game 1. The Storm dominated the paint — an area that usually is the Aces' strength.

“That’s where we got them," Seattle coach Gary Kloppenburg said. "Got a lot of baskets going to the rim in the paint. I thought we wanted to concentrate on getting them off their spot in deep post-ups. Bring another body, being there on that drive. I think we did a pretty good job trying to limit their inside touches.”