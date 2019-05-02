FORT WORTH, Texas — The Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) and FIVS, a global beverage organization based in Paris, have announced the start of their 2020 sustainable wine grapegrowing competition.
Competition applications can be downloaded from BRIT’s web site at brit.org/wineaward and from the FIVS website, fivs.org. The submission deadline for applications is Sept. 30.
This is the first BRIT/FIVS co-branded and co-managed competition since the event began in 2010. The new partnership engages FIVS’s global membership of regional wine associations, wine producers and distributors to promote the competition.
The award attracts international wine organizations that are taking a leading role in “ground to glass” sustainable programs. The competition is based on the continuous improvement of the three tenets of sustainability, environment, economic, and social, as well as wine flavor.
The competition application consists of 20 self-assessment questions in which applicants describe their organization’s conservation efforts. Two bottles of wine must also be provided for a tasting by the judging committee. The competition has an entry fee of $50.
International entrants may use their U.S. distributors to forward wine samples to BRIT or may use BRIT’s consignee, La Cigale Wines of Fort Worth, Texas, to clear shipments and provide COLA Waivers. If wishing to use La Cigale Wines, please contact Edward Proctor, La Cigale Wines, at (817) 923-6747 or email, ed@lacigalewines.com before shipping.
Previous platinum award recipients include Casa Ferreirinha, 2019, Alexander Valley Vineyards (2018), Yealands Family Wines, (2017), Buzet (2016), LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards (2014), Yalumba (2013), Trefethen Family Vineyards (2012), Parducci Wine Cellars (2011), and HALL Wines (2010).
Winners will be announced in November.