In the spirit of Charles Dickens, the Ackerman Heritage House in Napa will hold its first gathering of local authors on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Napa's historic Victorian is decorated for the holidays, and the public is invited to drop by to enjoy the festive atmosphere and chat with the writers who include:
-- Hilary Homzie, author of chapter books, including the new Ellie May series as well as contemporary middle grade novels;
-- David Kerns, "Fortnight on Maxwell Street"
-- Steve Sando, author of many cookbooks, including his latest "The Rancho Gordo Posole Cookbook"
-- Sarita Lopez (S.L. Cunningham) "The Last Pageant in Texas"
-- Craig Smith, "Lies that Bind"
-- "Sasha Paulsen, "Dancing on the Spider's Web"
There is no admission charge. Bookmine will be selling books. The Ackerman Heritage House is at 608 Randolph St., Napa.