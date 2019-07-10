Mark Rappaport, a 1972 graduate of Justin-Siena High School, has been named a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Rappaport, the founder and owner of Creature Effects, Inc., won a Sci Tech Academy award in 2017 for "The Revenant," which opened the door to the academy, he said.
"I was contacted by a few members of the Academy I had worked with in my career in film and they offered to sponsor me as a new member," Rappaport said. "This is a six-month process that the Academy considers new members,reviewing the new applicants' film work. It's pretty involved."
Rappaport said he was one of 842 new members, added to increase the diversity of the Academy.
He added, "I have been attending VFX (visual effects) Bakeoff for the last seven years as a non-voter to keep up with the changes in film. The Bakeoff, as it is called, is a narrowing down of the number of films being considered for the academy award. The final number for consideration is about 10 films and one of these films will win the academy Award for that year after all our votes are tallied. Makeup and hair have the same process for the Academy."
Rappaport said he will receive all the films from the academy. "The Academy sends the same to all its members over 90 film projects each year.You make a commitment to the Academy and you put in the time to watch and appreciate each film."
Rappaport said he has recently finished a project for a "Men in Black 4" promotion.